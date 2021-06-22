Found: Long Pendant Necklaces You'll Wear Forever

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

I’m a "more is more" kind of gal when it comes to accessories, and I don’t mess around when it comes to stacking. I feel naked without at least four layered necklaces, ranging from chokers and chains to long pendants. For me, a self-proclaimed necklace expert, the long pendant is crucial—it serves as the finishing touch for any perfect stack. The formula is easy: choker, chain, short pendant, and long pendant. Voilà!

Still, if you're someone who doesn’t want to wear a ton of necklaces every day, that’s okay, too! One sleek long pendant goes a long way and can instantly elevate any look. Whether you're looking to stack it up or keep it simple, a long pendant necklace will be one of the most versatile pieces in your jewelry box.

Timeless Pearly Pearl Letter Pendants $145.00 at thefrankieshop.com If you're tired of the same old gold and silver initial necklaces, try this handmade pearl letter pendant.

SOKO Sabi Organic Drop Pendant Necklace $168.00 at shopsoko.com All of SOKO's pieces are hand-crafted in recycled brass by artisans in Kenya.

Sewit Sium Large Cosmos Key Necklace $252.00 at sewitsium.com Hanging on a chain that's up to 22 inches long, this celestial key pendant can be layered with different necklaces for an out-of-this-world look.

Chan Luu Clear Quartz Y Necklace $175.00 at chanluu.com Who says a pendant needs a metal chain? These stone beads look great with a few other layered personal pieces.

The M Jewelers Tiny Round Disc Angel Necklace $95.00 at themjewelersny.com This small but mighty pendant is the heirloom piece you wish had been passed down to you. The cherubs pictured here are as sweet as they are timeless.

Vanessa Mooney The Vandal Door Knocker Necklace $75.00 at vanessamooney.com Try this chunky door knocker necklace to give your look a vintage feel.

Sonia Boyajian Fly Me to the Moon Necklace $350.00 at soniabstyle.com What is not to love about a tiny gold horse? Nothing—look at him!

Serendipitous Project Malibu Necklace $200.00 at serendipitous-project.com Make like Ariel and "shell out" some extra cash on this stunner of a statement.

Isa Noy Long Rock Pendant Necklace $1250.00 at isanoy.com This super smooth pendant is hand-finished by Isa Noy herself and can be customized with an engraved initial or two.

By Alona Cleodora Necklace $120.00 at Cbyalona.com This pendant features an all-seeing eye, supposedly to ward off evil.

Leigh Miller Sterling Silver Lava Pendant $419.00 at leighmiller.us This sterling silver pendant is inspired by molten lava flowing over stones.

Sophie Buhai Vessel Pendant $750.00 at sophiebuhai.com This pendant was designed to serve as a functioning vessel. Pick your favorite springtime flowers and sport them around your neck, or wear the piece alone for a sleek look.

Shashi Duchess Necklace $88.00 at maison-de-mode.com The figaro chain on this necklace begs to be layered with smaller chains. The pearl and toggle detail make for an interesting everyday piece that won't get old.

KHIRY Khartoum Pendant Necklace $395.00 at fwrd.com The sculptural pendant on this Khiry necklace is perfect for any minimalist who has a keen eye for clean design.

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Divina Necklace $310.00 at jenniferzeuner.com This black onyx dagger pendant comes in an array of gorgeous stone options such as malachite, turquoise, and pink quartz.