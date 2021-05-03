Spring has sprung! It's time to get a pedicure and prepare to enjoy what may be the most liberating summer yet. If you aren't quite ready to ditch the quarantine slippers for sky-high stilettos, a fabulous sandal is your best option. The Spring 2021 shows offered plenty of flat options: We saw sporty sandals at Longchamp and Anna Sui, and puffed-up thong sandals at Tom Ford and Ambush, to name just a few. The sandals below took inspiration from the runway trends, but are (mostly) affordable enough that you can hit "add to cart" next time you're on Amazon without blinking.

1.Depdream Open Square Mule Slipper $31.00 at amazon.com City girl? Try this braided square-toe style that will take you from day to night.

2.Dr. Martens Slide Sandal in Black Hydro Leather $149.00 at amazon.com This platform style from Dr. Marten is perfect for those looking for extra height.

3.Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal $14.00 at amazon.com This thong sandal will take you from the city to the beach and back again.

4.Lahmer Toe Ring Strappy Sandal $13.99 at amazon.com Flaunt a bright pedicure with a toe ring rubber strappy sandal.

5.206 Collective Soler Leather Flat Sandal $40.40 at amazon.com This supremely soft leather pair is perfect if you plan on spending the summer days outside.

6.Ubuntu Life Handmade Suede Espadrille Mules $120.00 at amazon.com Pro tip: Order a size up of these genuine Kenyan leather slip-ons.

7.Vince Zahara Slides $66.15 at amazon.com Looking for a date-night flat? This ombré python-printed leather pair is a perfect pick.

8.Freedom Moses Moses Two Band Slides $50.00 at amazon.com Paired with a sundress or worn to the beach, this two-strap style is perfect for most summer occasions.

9.TKEES Studio Exotic Flip Flops $68.00 at amazon.com Take a walk on the wild side with this leopard-print pair with a cushioned footbed.