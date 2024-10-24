When I first saw Ganni's moto boots stomp down the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week over a year ago, I counted them as the brand's take on a fall staple: a sturdy yet subdued style that could ground the label's more whimsical Peter Pan collar shirts and leopard print minis. They weren't the star of the outfit; they were the lovable supporting role. But judging by the results of fashion search platform Lyst's Q3 2024 Hottest Items report, I underestimated just how much of main character in fall boot trends they would one day become.

Ganni's mid-shaft moto boot was anointed one of the most popular items of the past three months, ranking right next to the Alaïa ballet flats Jennifer Lawrence wears on repeat and the Puma Speedcat sneakers dominating New York street style. Demand for the $845 Ganni Moto boots is up 296% this quarter, according to Lyst.

In some ways, it's been a long time coming. Chunky black boots are a mainstay in Ganni's lineup, appearing in lug-sole and pull-on variations as far back as 2019. At the same time, the takeoff of the moto version specifically feels intensely of-the-moment.

Chunky, moto-inspired boots have been staples on the Ganni runway as fall back as the Spring 2019 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Spring 2024, the style evolved with pull-tabs on the top of the boot and a buckle detail at the ankle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether guests were wearing avant-preppy outfits via Miu Miu and Loewe or going the edgy route in head-to-toe Balenciaga, biker-chic styles were one of the top boot trends Marie Claire editors spotted at Paris Fashion Week. Those aforementioned luxury designers have also released takes on mid-shaft boots for hitting the road, but Ganni's has struck the biggest chord with shoppers around the world.

"The biker boot's current popularity reflects a broader shift in fashion towards pieces that blend edgy aesthetics with versatility, where utilitarian styles are worn in unexpected ways," explains Katy Lubin, VP of brand and communications for Lyst. "Their practical durability resonates with consumers seeking investment pieces that can transition between seasons."

Ganni's moto boots are relatively more affordable than other runway-centric takes, at $845 per pair. They're also made from upcycled leather and recycled polyester. Pairing more eco-conscious production with an easy-on, easy-off silhouette and walk-all-day soles resulted in a version of the trend that's earned rapturous reviews on TikTok.

Ganni styles its moto boots online with sheer knee-high socks and an oversize bomber jacket. (Image credit: Ganni)

Looking at Ganni's company on the list hints at something bigger happening in fashion. Its neighbors include Coach's viral Brooklyn bag and the aforementioned Puma Speedcats; a pair of affordable shoes by Clarks also makes the list. While luxury houses like Miu Miu and Prada still lead at the brand level, shoppers are clearly interested in middle-class fashion that can provide value and style at once.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We have seen a 109% increase in sales for premium contemporary brands on Lyst over the last twelve months, reflecting this growing desire for both quality and value," Lubin says. "The brands capitalizing on this shift are elevating their positioning and leaning into hero products that will hold their worth in terms of both style and status, season after season."

Ganni is already thinking ahead where its boots are concerned. On the Spring 2025 runway, creative director Ditte Reffstrup iterated on the original silhouette with lace-up boots affixed with an extra buckle. It's Victorian by way of the biker bar—a pair of shoes that fits in with Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department era fashion.

Ganni's moto boots are evolving for Spring 2025, appearing on the Paris runway with a lace-up front and an ankle buckle detail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the original Ganni moto boots sell out, rest assured that trying another of its many pairs, from lug-sole ankle boots to buckled platform boots, will hit the same style marks. Many of the brand's designs are embellished with the same silver hardware and buckle closures as its viral, "Hot List" pair. These editions are also starting to get attention: Lyst confirms demand for all Ganni boots, regardless of style, is up 94% this quarter.

Shop More Ganni Boots

Ganni Moc Toe Platform Bootie $625 at Nordstrom