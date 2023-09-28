Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It seems like in just a blink of an eye, we've hit fall weather, but I'm not complaining. I've got bonfires, cozy movie nights, and all manners of pumpkin treats on my brain, plus I couldn't be happier to pull my fall wardrobe out of retirement. Let's be real, fall fashion is the best fashion—but with the new season comes a few negotiables when it comes to your closet.

I love a trend as much as the next girl, but quality basics and seasonal staples are the backbone of my fall wardrobe. So where do I get said basics? None other than one of the OG mall brands, Gap.

Right now, the retailer is offering 50 percent off your purchase until September 28. Being the shopper that I am, I took the liberty of rounding up all of your must-have fall essentials that are currently at a crazy affordable price. Expect to see plenty of staple denim, versatile tops and t-shirts, and so many great sweaters.

Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater (Was $70) $35 at Gap The quality of Gap's knitwear is truly unmatched. This top-rated pick is made of 100 percent merino wool, which means this sweater will last you years to come. It has a lightweight feel, yet warm enough to wear well into winter. Basically, you're going to want every color in this.

’90s Straight Jeans with Washwell (Was $80) $40 at Gap There's one style of jeans I consider as the non-negotiable, must-have pair every closet needs and that's a classic straight-leg pair. The slim, high-waist fit is flattering on every single body type by lengthening your legs, cinching in your waist, and perking up your butt. This pair does it all and only for $40.

Double-Breasted Blazer (Was $148) $74 at Gap There's something about fall and the dark academia vibe that go together. For instance, this blazer may look collegiate, but to me it looks like my new favorite fall jacket. I love the slightly-oversized fit and the brown plaid is so easy to style with jeans or trousers.

Shaker-Stitch Crewneck Sweater (Was $70) $35 at Gap If you were on the hunt for the perfect oversized sweater to curl up in all season long, your search is over. Made from 100 percent cotton, this sweater is thick, soft, and oh-so-cozy. It's also built to last you multiple seasons, so you can feel good about buying it. Personally, I've already got this cream and the navy colors in my cart.

Icon Trench Coat (Was $168) $84 at Gap As the name says, a trench coat is iconic for fall and you really can't get through the season without one. It's the ideal coat to throw on during rainy days and tricky transitional weather and looks good with anything you have underneath. This olive shade feels especially fitting for the season, too.

Denim Midi Skirt with Washwell (Was $70) $35 at Gap I hate to break it to you, but long denim skirts have reached fall staple status. You really can't go anywhere without seeing the style, but thankfully they are just as versatile as your favorite pair of jeans, I promise. Wear it with a t-shirt and sneakers for a more casual look or go with sweater and knee-high boots for work.

Mini Rib Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35) $17 at Gap Can you ever really have too many t-shirts? I don't think so, especially when they're made out of super soft material like this crewneck is. Wear this tee with trousers and sneakers for fall then throw it under oversized t-shirts during the winter. For $17, why not stock up on all of the neutral colors?

Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater (Was $70) $35 at Gap If there's one sweater style I can't stop wearing, it's a slim turtleneck. The knit is undeniably chic tucked into jeans or a long skirt, plus they work as the perfect layer piece on extra-chilly days. I love these Gap turtlenecks so much, I have them in multiple colors.

Ballet Flats (Was $50) $25 at Gap Ballet flats never really went out of style, but now they're going through a major resurgence, in case you haven't notice. A classic black pair will take you far this fall. Wear them with skirts, baggy jeans, long dresses, or whenever the vibe is comfy and chic. And if you're wanting something more fun, there's also metallic silver and gold to choose from.

High Rise Wide-Leg Trousers (Was $90) $63 at Gap This exact outfit is my ideal weekend running-errands outfit. With a high-rise relaxed fit, these black trousers are so much more chic than leggings, but they can take you a lot further than just the weekend. Black trousers are a hero piece in your workwear wardrobe and can easily be dressed up or down with shoes and accessories.

Merino Wool Long Cardigan (Was $70) $35 at Gap Yes, this is yet another one of Gap's merino wool sweaters, but this cardigan is so good, that I couldn't leave it out. This roomy sweater is the ideal throw-on-and-go piece for fall. It'll work over your fall dresses and long skirts, or you can even button it up and wear it as a top. Trust me, you're going to get plenty of wear out of this cardigan.

Flannel Big Shirt (Was $70) $35 at Gap I personally cannot get enough of button-down shirts during anytime of the year, but for fall, I'm switching over to flannel button-downs. They're soft, cozy, and pair perfectly with leggings and Uggs for work-from-home day or movie night in. But just because they're comfy, don't think I won't be wearing them with trousers to work, either.

Modern Mockneck Mini Dress (Was $60) $30 at Gap In case you're in need of a LBD for fall, I've got you covered. Think of this black dress as the ideal base piece for all of your chic fall outfits. Mix and match with your favorite jackets, coats, boots and sneakers. The possibilities are pretty much endless with this simple, classic dress.

Modern Polo Shirt (Was $35) $17 at Gap When a plain white t-shirt isn't cutting it, this polo shirt can save the day. It's a great option to zhush up some denim, plus you'll want to keep it in rotation for the office. I find the slim half-sleeves an especially chic detail, too.