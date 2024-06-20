Gigi Hadid Puts a Supermodel Twist on Four Anti-Trend Summer Essentials
She's skipping microtrends for timeless denim shorts and slip skirts.
Summer is finally here, and fresh celebrity fashion inspiration is hitting the feed. While there are an overwhelming number of summer 2024 trends on the style radar so far, Gigi Hadid isn't relying solely on fads for her easy outfits. For a getaway out of the city, she took the anti-trend route with a lineup of summer essentials instead.
In her latest Instagram update from Wednesday, June 19, the supermodel shared a glimpse of her recent whereabouts, which included spending time with her now-three-year-old daughter Khai on the beach and going on a girls' trip with her best friend, Leah McCarthy.
But it doesn't take long to realize that the real spotlight in Hadid's carousel reveals she's "been summering" in outfits that arguably go against the algorithm. The four very reliable staples she's keeping in rotation are ones you'll want to pack for your next vacation, too.
Hadid's recent update kicks off with a laidback look at golden hour. The 29-year-old is seen wearing a black, slogan-adorned trucker hat from the California-based brand Aquatic Leisure Center. She effortlessly paired the cap with a navy-and-white gingham bikini top from Frankies Bikinis, which came embroidered with white flower motifs all over (Hadid's exact $125 top is also almost sold out, so run, don't walk!), along with mid-rise denim shorts frayed at the hems.
From the waist down, not much can be seen, but the Guest In Residence founder completed her look with a stack of gold charm necklaces, including a custom-made piece from jewelry label Hart.
After swiping through a few slides, Hadid presents yet another look that defies the trend cycle. Her second outfit includes all of the summer wardrobe must-haves: a white tank and a slip skirt.
Hadid wore a simple ribbed tank top to par down her satin midi skirt from Khaite (which is, unfortunately, already sold out everywhere).
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Although her shoe of choice wasn't visible in the photo, the supermodel accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a navy blue maxi tote bag, and her usual stack of gold necklaces.
Hadid isn't the only celebrity coming in hot with vacay-ready outfit inspo for the summer—Hailey Bieber's belly-baring outfits in Japan and Olivia Rodrigo's frilly summer frocks in Europe are still at the very top of the mood board this season. But Hadid makes a case for the "anti-trend" agenda with her decision to ditch the runway fads and, instead, indulge in the cool-girl classics—bikinis, denim shorts, tanks, and satin skirts. The key to a successful summer wardrobe, as shown by Hadid, is to stick with what you already know.
Give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh and shop Gigi Hadid's summer getaway outfits, ahead.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Anti-Trend Outfits
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Paris Hilton Wins Fans Over With "Relatable" Joke About Her ADHD
The star has already been open about her diagnosis in the past.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Julia Fox Opens Up About Celibacy, Her Former Career, and How Motherhood Changed Her
The actress and best-selling author spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'Bridgerton' Star Luke Newton Steals Hearts With "Espresso" Lyrics Dramatic Reading
That's that Luke espresso.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Viral Scarf Top Trend With Nothing But Floral Underwear
...and floral briefs in place of pants.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Wears Back-to-Back Patterned Summer Dresses at Cannes Lions Festival
We'll take them both.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's Royal Ascot Outfits Breathe New Life Into Spring Pastels
The duo synched up in pastel dresses.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Céline Dion Makes Her Grand Red Carpet Comeback in a Head-to-Toe White Outfit
With celebrity stylist Law Roach jumping out of retirement to style the Canadian singer.
By India Roby Published
-
Serena Williams Handles Business in a Ballet Pink Suit and Sheer Shirt for Gucci's Front Row
She made Gucci's front row so much prettier.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Eugenie Remixes a Timeless Little Black Dress With Florals All Over
Her evening look can easily be recreated.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Pairs $19,000 Cut-Out Valentino Jeans With the Most Basic White Tank
She also found a way to do naked dressing with denim.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms for the 2024 Olympic Games Are So Much More Than Red, White, and Blue
Ralph Lauren is outfitting Olympic athletes in clever twists on its most iconic pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published