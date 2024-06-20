Summer is finally here, and fresh celebrity fashion inspiration is hitting the feed. While there are an overwhelming number of summer 2024 trends on the style radar so far, Gigi Hadid isn't relying solely on fads for her easy outfits. For a getaway out of the city, she took the anti-trend route with a lineup of summer essentials instead.

In her latest Instagram update from Wednesday, June 19, the supermodel shared a glimpse of her recent whereabouts, which included spending time with her now-three-year-old daughter Khai on the beach and going on a girls' trip with her best friend, Leah McCarthy.

But it doesn't take long to realize that the real spotlight in Hadid's carousel reveals she's "been summering" in outfits that arguably go against the algorithm. The four very reliable staples she's keeping in rotation are ones you'll want to pack for your next vacation, too.

Hadid's recent update kicks off with a laidback look at golden hour. The 29-year-old is seen wearing a black, slogan-adorned trucker hat from the California-based brand Aquatic Leisure Center. She effortlessly paired the cap with a navy-and-white gingham bikini top from Frankies Bikinis, which came embroidered with white flower motifs all over (Hadid's exact $125 top is also almost sold out, so run, don't walk!), along with mid-rise denim shorts frayed at the hems.

Gigi Hadid enjoys her summer getaway in Frankies Bikinis' gingham bikini top with mid-rise denim shorts. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Frankies Bikinis Cola Underwire Gingham Bikini Top $125 at Frankies Bikinis

From the waist down, not much can be seen, but the Guest In Residence founder completed her look with a stack of gold charm necklaces, including a custom-made piece from jewelry label Hart.

The 29-year-old accessorized her vacation outfit with a stack of gold charm necklaces and a black trucker hat. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Aquatic Leisure Center Deep Funk Hat $45 at Basic.Space

After swiping through a few slides, Hadid presents yet another look that defies the trend cycle. Her second outfit includes all of the summer wardrobe must-haves: a white tank and a slip skirt.

Hadid wore a simple ribbed tank top to par down her satin midi skirt from Khaite (which is, unfortunately, already sold out everywhere).

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The supermodel's second outfit features a basic white ribbed tank top and an already-sold-out Khaite Ola skirt. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Although her shoe of choice wasn't visible in the photo, the supermodel accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a navy blue maxi tote bag, and her usual stack of gold necklaces.

"..been summering!" Hadid captioned her Instagram post. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Quince Italian Leather Triple Compartment Shopper Tote $150 at Quince

Hadid isn't the only celebrity coming in hot with vacay-ready outfit inspo for the summer—Hailey Bieber's belly-baring outfits in Japan and Olivia Rodrigo's frilly summer frocks in Europe are still at the very top of the mood board this season. But Hadid makes a case for the "anti-trend" agenda with her decision to ditch the runway fads and, instead, indulge in the cool-girl classics—bikinis, denim shorts, tanks, and satin skirts. The key to a successful summer wardrobe, as shown by Hadid, is to stick with what you already know.

Give your summer wardrobe a much-needed refresh and shop Gigi Hadid's summer getaway outfits, ahead.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Anti-Trend Outfits

Good American Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank $39 at Nordstrom