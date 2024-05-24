After finally confirming rumors of her pregnancy earlier this month, Hailey Bieber is going full throttle on her maternity wardrobe. Since the Instagram announcement, Bieber has already incorporated style inspo from Rihanna, unapologetically embracing her growing baby bump in revealing outfits. First, she wore a maternity crop top, and now, the Rhode founder has tapped into the sheer trend in her latest mom-to-be look.
Bieber and her husband, Justin, are currently on a babymoon trip in Tokyo. Over the past few days, the "Peaches" singer has been showcasing a glimpse into their travels—and street style—on Instagram while there. His latest photo carousel included the Rhode founder, who was seen holding onto her stomach in a black ribbed shirt. Her top was see-through, revealing her black bralette underneath, and she also threw on a black leather blazer. (Exact credits for Hailey's outfit haven't been shared at press time, but this post will be updated when they're available.)
Not much can be seen from the waist down, but Bieber paired her look with baggy blue jeans and a black leather belt looped at the waist.
Bieber wore her light brown hair down. For accessories, she chose her classic "B" necklace and black oval sunglasses to complete the look.
Since officially commencing her maternity fashion street-style takeover last week, Bieber has been all for unconventional silhouettes. Over the past few days, she's been relying on crop tops as her go-to.
Take her attendance at Billie Eilish's album release concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16. While at the listening event, she sported a red-and-black Joe Rocket motorcycle jacket paired with her beloved Fila hat, sourced from the boutique Rebalance Vintage. She wore black Greg Ross shorts and—the underrated star of her outfit—a white Aritzia crop top to accentuate her baby bump.
Days earlier, on Tuesday, May 14, she was photographed running errands with Justin in a white crop top yet again. She threw on an oversized black blazer and paired her look with high-waisted trousers from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC.
Not much time has passed since the couple’s pregnancy announcement, but it seems that Hailey is leaning into different styles to flaunt her baby bump. Crop tops and sheer shirts aside, the 27-year-old entrepreneur was seen in another Instagram photo dump coordinating with her husband in a black blazer, with buttons left undone to showcase her growing stomach. She styled her look with similar-looking blue jeans and a black belt, along with squared-toed loafers and white socks.
Luckily, there's no need for a baby bump to recreate one (or all) of Hailey Bieber's Tokyo outfits. As the temperatures get warmer, stock up on your summer wardrobe and shop similar pieces, ahead.
Shop a Sheer Outfit Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
