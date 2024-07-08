Gigi Hadid Shows How to Style a Slip Skirt the Elevated Way
Her method involves some tonal matching and eye-candy jewelry.
Red carpets and runways are usually the places where summer trends start and styling hacks get introduced. But when you're a model like Gigi Hadid, your off-duty looks are just as instructive. Case in point: This weekend, Gigi Hadid unintentionally showed exactly how to style a slip skirt with her chic outfit for an outdoor dinner.
Hadid was one of several guests who toasted longtime friend Leah McCarthy at an intimate barbecue on Sunday, July 7. In a photo posted by her pal, the model can be seen holding up a watermelon pink cocktail and wearing the blueprint for an elevated-yet-relaxed look.
Her outfit starts with a lightweight, V-neck sweater—mostly likely from her cashmere label, Guest in Residence. She loosely tucked it into a champagne slip skirt with a ruffled hem, then layered on custom charm necklaces from Hart and Jacquie Aiche to complete the look. (Hadid is a noted fan of personalized charm jewelry; two weeks ago, she gifted a custom ring to Taylor Swift.)
Hadid's slip skirt outfit only included four pieces (that were visible in the post, anyway), but they spoke volumes. The rich textures—champagne satin! Cuddly cashmere! Gold charms!—all lightly contrasted one another without feeling too opulent for the party's relaxed al fresco energy. The sweater was ever-so-slightly more baggy than the slip skirt, making the latter's more elegant shape and fabric appear equally laid-back. In other words, this outfit was a perfect play on juxtaposition within a creamy neutral palette—and with so few pieces, it could likely be thrown together in minutes.
Of all the models walking New York City's sidewalks and taking over Instagram and TikTok, Gigi Hadid (and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell) are the most adept at building inventive outfit formulas from everyday pieces. Just like the model showed how to style a slip skirt this weekend, she also demonstrated how to wear a sweater dress over jeans for a late-May TV appearance. For her, the key was in choosing a light, button-front silhouette that could be half-way undone—transforming her dress into an oversize cardigan. Genius.
Shortly after, Hadid also proved that 2024's It sneakers and a white skirt make the perfect pairing. Her lineup included Adidas Sambas and a tiered lace layer.
While Gigi Hadid spent the weekend toasting her close friend, her sister was test-driving a number of summer trends and tearing up the rodeo scene. Bella Hadid cowgirl-ified summer's eyelet lace trend in an Instagram Story on July 7, pairing one of the Gap x Dôen dresses with a paisley bandana.
Bella's look might be slightly more at home on the range, but Gigi Hadid's low-key slip skirt tutorial is a fit anywhere.
Shop a Chic Slip Skirt Outfit Inspired by Gigi Hadid
