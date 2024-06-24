Gigi Hadid Gifts Taylor Swift a Custom Ring Featuring the Sweetest Nod to Travis Kelce—and Her Cat

There's personalized jewelry, and then there's jewelry personalized by Gigi Hadid.

The second category is on another level, as a gift Hadid gave Taylor Swift this week proves. London-based designer Cece Jewellery shared on Instagram on Monday, June 24, that Hadid had commissioned a custom signet ring for Swift referencing all her favorite things: starting with her cat, Benjamin Button, and ending with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The gold signet ring might be the most Taylor Swift-coded piece of jewelry in existence. On its face, it features a painted portrait of Swift's cat surrounded by a ring of pearls and two tiny stars made from pavé diamonds. Either side of the ring's outer band has a flaming heart surrounded by more diamonds: one heart has 87 (Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs number) in the center, while the other has 13 (Taylor's lucky number). Inside the band, the initials of Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, are engraved in a swirling font.

"What an absolute honor it was to create something special for Taylor Swift," the owner, Cecilia Fein-Hughes, wrote on Instagram. "This ring is designed to keep her favorite things close. It’s been amazing seeing her shine on the London stage, and we are keeping our eyes peeled to hopefully see her wearing it soon."

Hadid left a comment confirming she's the "best friend" responsible. "It's perfect," she replied underneath the photo. "Thank u x." Fein-Hughes wrote back, "Thank you for being the bestest friend a girl could have and picking this piece for Taylor!" (She's not wrong!)

a signet ring with a cat and travis kelce's kansas city chiefs number

Swift's custom ring includes a painted "87" on one side (for Travis Kelce) and a painted "13" on the other (for her lucky number).

(Image credit: Cece Jewellery)

Pretty N' Pink Ring
Cece Jewellery Pretty N' Pink Ring

Swift hasn't worn her signet ring out yet, but she has made some slight adjustments to her onstage jewelry stack while in the U.K. After her three sold-out, celebrity-filled London shows, a representative for Tiffany & Co. confirmed its Tiffany T Diamond Wire ring made an appearance for Swift's third and final performance.

The "Fornight" singer doesn't always wear jewelry onstage. Instead, she coordinates certain pieces with certain looks, like the Versace chain necklace she only wears in her Lover era outfit with a coordinating bodysuit. According to a product description by the brand, it sounds like this dainty piece is just as significant as Hadid's gift: "The double T from the Tiffany T collection is a tangible reminder of the connections we feel but can't always see," the description says.

Taylor Swift onstage at the eras tour wearing a roberto cavalli jumpsuit and a tiffany ring

Taylor Swift also debuted some new jewelry on the Eras Tour stage this week: a double-T ring by Tiffany & Co., worn on her index finger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No piece in Swift's wardrobe is too small to go unnoticed by her fans. From her Eras Tour outfits by Alberta Ferretti and Roberto Cavalli to her day-to-day street style, the singer meticulously plans her outfits around album aesthetics and sometimes drops clues for fans to decode in them. Swifties last went into a spiral over Taylor Swift's watch choker necklace—believed to be a hint at a countdown toward new music, since she had last worn it to commence The Tortured Poets Department era onstage at the Grammys.

Taylor Swift wears a watch choker necklace while walking in london

Earlier this month, Swift set off Easter egg alarms while layering her watch choker—a custom piece that debuted at the Grammys—out to dinner with friends in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's timing to reveal the gift couldn't have been more perfect. Swift just wrapped three sold-out shows at London's Wembley arena—and capped off her final performance with an onstage cameo by Travis Kelce himself. Then, the two partied in the city with their inner circle: Swift in a crochet dress and Gucci heels, Kelce in a knitted matching set of his own.

When Swift returns to London for five more shows in August, she'll have the most personal souvenir from the first trip. Where can we all get a friend like Gigi Hadid?

