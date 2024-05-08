Fresh off of showing the world how reinvent a French manicure at the 2024 Met Gala, Gigi Hadid is back on her casual outfit beat with a new styling lesson in tow. This time, it's how to really wear a dress over jeans in 2024.

Dresses over jeans—or pants of any form—have always been a quasi-controversial look that brings the early 2000s to mind. But in New York City on Wednesday, May 8, Hadid made the polarizing layers look much more approachable (possibly with help from her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell). On the bottom, she wore a loose-fitting pair of denim similar to jeans she's worn on recent walks around Manhattan. On top, she added a Guest in Residence polo sweater dress. Things got interesting in the middle, where she unbuttoned the floor-dusting cardigan halfway.

Gigi Hadid walks in New York City wearing a surprising combination: a sweater dress over jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Re/Done Originals the Long Loose Jean $295 at Revolve

Hadid finished up her casual-yet-polished outfit with a few of her closet staples: silver necklaces, square sunglasses, charm-adorned heels, and her Miu Miu Arcadie bag.

When she's darting from her apartment to her brand's headquarters, or heading out on a date with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Hadid will often pull from the racks of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence. (She is her brand's best ambassador, after all.) On other days, this outfit could have come together with a classic crewneck or polo sweater. The model made it much more interesting by layering her sweater dress on top of her jeans—and then unbuttoning it so it functions more like a spring jacket.

Hadid's sweater dress ended up functioning like a spring jacket—but from the back, onlookers couldn't tell that it was unbuttoned. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DMY by DMY Black Billy Sunglasses $190 at SSENSE

It'll take many more sightings in street style for Hadid's throwback outfit to become a bona fide trend. But dresses over pants have legs in celebrities' wardrobes: Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner also wore a dress over coordinating pants. On the New York and Copenhagen Fashion Week runways, labels from FFORME to Ganni have dressed models in matching dress-and-pant sets. At the very least, Hadid's outfit is a sign that the unlikely pairing is worth a second look (and maybe a test-drive).