2024 is hardly Bella Hadid's first summer trend rodeo. This year, the model and Orêbella founder is mastering all of the moment's biggest looks—from slinky vintage slip dresses to Western horse girl fare and, most recently, the eyelet lace trend—with her own special something.

On Sunday, July 7, Hadid gave her followers a glimpse at her down-to-earth weekend style. In a selfie snapped from the front seat of her car, Hadid wears an eyelet lace dress with a tie at the bodice and slightly ruffled straps. Upon closer inspection, it looks a lot like the recently restocked eyelet dress from the Gap x Dôen collaboration. (And the piece only retails for $158.)

Some other summer wardrobes would style the eyelet lace dress without much else. But Hadid is firmly back in her equestrian era, as Marie Claire reported last week, and she couldn't resist adding a twist for the corral dress code. Specifically: a red paisley bandana thrown over her shoulders.

Bella Hadid shared a glimpse into her weekend wardrobe, where she wore an eyelet lace dress with a bandana over her shoulders. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Gap x Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress $158 at Gap

Aurate Emerald Curb Chain Necklace $450 at Aurate

Sweet, demure eyelet lace has returned as a summer trend in collections from the spring 2024 runways to the racks of your nearest mall. Last week, Marc Jacobs worked the quintessentially breezy fabric into his Fall 2024 collection showcased at the New York Public Library, in the form of voluminous sculptural dresses with eyelet skirts constructed to look like they were being tossed about in the wind.

It's no wonder Bella Hadid is inviting the picnic-esque fabric into her warm-weather closet. The delicate floral embroidery and tiered skirt looks right at home in the wide open spaces of Texas, where the model recently moved, with a pair of cowboy boots. It's also a trend that's a family affair: Gigi Hadid has spent early summer in a white eyelet skirt of her own—but with city accessories like a pair of Adidas Sambas.

Hadid's summer dress streak didn't end with her affordable Gap piece. In another snap, Hadid showed off a lace and satin slip dress by Frankies Bikinis. This time, she skipped the bandana styling and went straight for a few pieces of gold jewelry.

Hadid also shared a snap where she wears the same gold chain necklace, plus a pretty pink and white lace slip dress. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

Frankies Bikinis Dakota Maxi Dress - Sweet Dreams $250 at Frankies Bikinis

Hadid might be able to add rodeo touches to her dresses with a bandana or the right pair of boots, but those pieces can't go with her into the ring. Instead, as she showed off in a post to her Instagram feed, Hadid handles barrel races in a paisley-printed button-down shirt, bootcut jeans, and cowboy boots. One accessory wasn't pictured: "Lost my hat during my last run," she wrote in her caption thanking photographers Paula Mayer and Bailey Ford for capturing her in action.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) A photo posted by on

Now that is horse girl style.