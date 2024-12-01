Gigi Hadid Reveals Exactly How She Layers Her Coziest Winter Outfits
"This is also a perfect look to meet Martha Stewart in.”
Model Gigi Hadid is pulling back the curtain when it comes to her go-to winter outfits.
On Friday, Nov. 29, the supermodel shared her secret to winter layering in a video for her luxury knitwear brand, Guest In Residence. In a post from the brand's official Instagram account, Hadid could be seen sporting a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and a simple white button-up shirt, layered with a cream-colored quilted jacket and dark brown scarf.
"So this is what I would call, like, a casual-but-take-me-seriously look," the founder said while facing the camera. "Our new quilted jacket is, like, the perfect fall layering.
"This is also a perfect look to meet Martha Stewart in," Hadid jokingly continued. "We're sending them to you, Martha!"
Hadid ended her revelatory message by telling her fans: "Happy layering!"
In a 2022 interview with Cultured, Hadid opened up about her direct-to-consumer line, giving fans insight into how she came up with the brand's name.
“I went through a few different names but Guest in Residence was the one that intrigued me the most,” Hadid told the publication at the time and while being interviewed in her downtown New York design studio.
“We are all guests in residence of the clothes we own," she continued. "They have a life before us, and, hopefully if we take care of them, they will have a life after us.”
Prior to launching her own brand, Hadid had worked and collaborated with other labels, including Frankies Bikinis and Tommy Hilfiger. In the same interview, Hadid explained that her previous experience made the jump to designing her own line feel "natural."
“I’ve had so many people approach me to start a line, but I didn’t want to do it unless I came up with something genuine, so I thought about what my niche could be.” she explained.
“My mom gave me a gray Ralph Lauren sweater while my dad gave me a scarf and cardigan. They were the highest-quality items in my closet at that point, and I wore them with everything. I loved them and [knew] the importance of taking care of them.”
