Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway in Floral Versace

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is back on the runway!

On Friday, Sept. 20, Hadid walked the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 in Milan, Italy. The model made her return wearing a floral, mid-length dress that parted on one shoulder.

According to Vogue, designer Donatella Versace has been "revisiting past collections, with varying degrees of specificity, since the 20th anniversary of her brother's death in 2017."

"This collection did feel quite youthful by Versace standards, more sweet than sexy with its baby pastels, slip dress and cardigan combos, denim and short-shorts, not to mention the perfume bottle and champagne stem heels," director of Vogue runway Nicole Phelps writers. "On the other hand, there was a deft and subtle use of color that that old Versus show could never match, nicely exemplified by a man’s caramel-colored camp shirt and lavender trousers, and a woman’s copper tank and lilac skirt. A men’s leather jacket in soft yellow and white worn with violet colored leather pants was another highlight."

Versace's muse was clearly convinced to return to the catwalk (Teen Vogue notes the model traveled to Milan to walk in the Versace show only) just one day after celebrating her 4-year-old daughter Khai's birthday.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a sweet Instagram post marking her daughter's fourth trip around the sun, the model thanked her daughter for "the four best years of my life."

"Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible—will be in the water from dawn til dusk. 🐬" the proud mom wrote in the caption. "She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty ⚡️⚡️ Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! 🦄🪱🧁🪐🥑🧜‍♀️🐣🎸🏖️ YODA BEST 💚."

The post featured a slew of birthday photos, including a snapshot of the little girl's Yoda-themed birthday cake, an ice cream bar, and Hadid's daughter riding a very special pony.

Hadid did walk for Versace last year as well, debuting a dress that Selena Gomez later wore.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid stepped back from the catwalk after giving birth to her baby girl, later making her triumphant return for the Versace's fall/winter 2021 fashion show.

At just 10 months postpartum, the model also posed for the cover of Vogue, and was candid about the experience.

“I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she told the publication at the time. “I also think it’s a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it.”