Hailey Bieber’s Understated Black Loafers Are the Surprising Key to Her Maternity Style

She's worn this Jil Sander pair before and after revealing her baby bump.

hailey bieber
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published

Hailey Bieber’s maternity style relies on a few key pieces: white crop tops, wide-leg jeans, and a pair of black Jil Sander loafers. Most recently, Bieber teamed said loafers with a few of her other wardrobe staples for an easy date night outfit in Los Angeles.

The model and mom-to-be was snapped in a look that perfectly balanced comfort and style while out with her husband, Justin Bieber. For the occasion, she opted for a pair of light-wash jeans, a sheer turtleneck from sustainable brand Bite Studios, an oversize leather blazer, and a coordinating thin black leather belt from New York-based brand Nili Lotan.

Bieber's favorite pair of Jil Sander Rubbed Leather Loafers completed the outfit. Their wide square toe and soft leather fabrication make them the perfect alternative to her favorite trendy sneakers or mesh ballet flats—especially at a time when comfort is key.

Hailey Bieber wears a black leather jacket baggy jeans and black square toe loafers

Bieber's date-night look includes her favorite wide-leg jeans and her trusty Jil Sander loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Loafers have been Bieber's favorite for years now: a versatile option for styling with both wardrobe staples and more elevated otufits. Whether it’s her go-to Jil Sander ones or a red pair from The Row, they’re her key to adding an academic touch to her outfits.

Case in point: Bieber's been spotted in her black Jil Sander pair a few times since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month. Most recently, Bieber wore them in a cute photo posted to Instagram by her husband. That time, she followed a similar outfit formula of Levi's jeans, the same black belt, and a black long-sleeved top from French label Jacquemus.

A post shared by Justin Bieber

A photo posted by justinbieber on

Bieber has also styled them the same way for years, showing how important they are to her collection pre-pregnancy. Prior to her pregnancy, she wore them with a pair of tan trousers (a change from her usual jeans!) a white baby tee, and a woven black leather bag by Bottega Veneta.

Hailey Bieber wearing a crop top, khakis, and black loafers in Los Angeles

Bieber swapped jeans for tan trousers for an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter what phase of life she's in, Bieber is proof that key pieces can last from situation to situation and place to place. While her exact pair of loafers is sadly no longer available, keep scrolling to shop similar pairs from across the internet.

Shop Black Loafers Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Jamie Haller the Penny Loafer
Jamie Haller the Penny Loafer

Lucca Loafer
Sam Edelman Lucca Loafer

Franco Sarto Bocca Loafers
Franco Sarto Bocca Leather Loafer

Shoe the Bear Erika Saddle Loafer Leather
Shoe the Bear Erika Saddle Loafer Leather

Allsaints
Allsaints Sapphire Loafer

Ridley Loafer
Steve Madden Ridley Loafer

Topics
Hailey Bieber
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸