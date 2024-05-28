Hailey Bieber’s maternity style relies on a few key pieces: white crop tops , wide-leg jeans, and a pair of black Jil Sander loafers . Most recently, Bieber teamed said loafers with a few of her other wardrobe staples for an easy date night outfit in Los Angeles.

The model and mom-to-be was snapped in a look that perfectly balanced comfort and style while out with her husband, Justin Bieber. For the occasion, she opted for a pair of light-wash jeans, a sheer turtleneck from sustainable brand Bite Studios, an oversize leather blazer, and a coordinating thin black leather belt from New York-based brand Nili Lotan.

Bieber's favorite pair of Jil Sander Rubbed Leather Loafers completed the outfit. Their wide square toe and soft leather fabrication make them the perfect alternative to her favorite trendy sneakers or mesh ballet flats—especially at a time when comfort is key.

Bieber's date-night look includes her favorite wide-leg jeans and her trusty Jil Sander loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Loafers have been Bieber's favorite for years now: a versatile option for styling with both wardrobe staples and more elevated otufits. Whether it’s her go-to Jil Sander ones or a red pair from The Row , they’re her key to adding an academic touch to her outfits.

Case in point: Bieber's been spotted in her black Jil Sander pair a few times since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month. Most recently, Bieber wore them in a cute photo posted to Instagram by her husband. That time, she followed a similar outfit formula of Levi's jeans, the same black belt, and a black long-sleeved top from French label Jacquemus.

Bieber has also styled them the same way for years, showing how important they are to her collection pre-pregnancy. Prior to her pregnancy, she wore them with a pair of tan trousers (a change from her usual jeans!) a white baby tee, and a woven black leather bag by Bottega Veneta.

Bieber swapped jeans for tan trousers for an easy summer outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter what phase of life she's in, Bieber is proof that key pieces can last from situation to situation and place to place. While her exact pair of loafers is sadly no longer available, keep scrolling to shop similar pairs from across the internet.

