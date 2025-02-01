Hailey Bieber Is the Quintessential Rich Mom Styling a Fur Coat, Massive Designer Bag, and Luxury Stroller
The Rhode Beauty founder keeps expanding her collection of mom-friendly designer bags.
Since welcoming her first baby in August 2024, Hailey Bieber has epitomized the "rich mom" aesthetic. Having worn a $15,800 Ferragamo fur coat during a trip to Aspen last month, Bieber debuted another enviable outfit during an outing with her son.
On Jan. 31, Bieber was photographed taking baby Jack Blues for an evening stroll in New York. Always a fan of luxury, the Rhode Beauty founder wore a sleek black fur coat, which she paired with black pants, a matching top, and heeled boots. She also wore black sunglasses, despite her outing taking place at night. To complete the outfit, Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—carried The Row's New Bindle Bag in leather.
Besides her LLBean tote, the model has an extensive rotation of designer bags, which she regularly uses as a new mom. In fact, Bieber has become somewhat attached to carrying oversized designer bags in recent months, likely because they are super mom-friendly and accommodate everything she needs to take care of Jack. Other favorites, alongside her The Row New Bindle Bag, include Bottega Veneta's $4,900 Hop Bag, an oversized Goyard designer diaper bag, and Saint Laurent's sold-out, $5,100 Le 5 À 7 Bea tote.
Bieber's The Row bag was perfect for the activity at hand—pushing baby Jack in his Doona convertible stroller, which retails for $550 and perfectly matches her all-black outfit.
Following the arrival of Jack Blues in August 2024, a source revealed to People that mom and dad were both "overjoyed" about expanding their family. A source close to Hailey and Justin Bieber told the outlet, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well." The source continued, "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for...The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
