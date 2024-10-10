Hailey Bieber Embraces the Bomber Jacket Trend in Fall's Coziest Color

Hailey Bieber is a bona fide connoisseur of oversized leather jackets. Her collection is vast and varied, but her latest purchase may be her best yet.

After celebrating the launch of Rhode's new Barrier Butter earlier this week, the skincare founder bundled up in a dark brown bomber jacket from Saint Laurent to grab sushi with a friend at the Beverly Glen Mall on Oct. 9. It's a silhouette we've seen her wear twice before. In fact, she owns the same Saint Laurent stunner—which blends the asymmetrical design of a biker jacket with the blouson sleeves of an aviator jacket—in black. Memorably, she wore it with yoga pants and kitten heels to attend church with pop star husband Justin Bieber in August.

But I have to say, I'm partial to the coffee-colored version. It capitalizes on fall's chocolate brown trend ,as well as the bomber jacket trend that seemed to grace every editor's shoulders during fashion month. (Bella Hadid wore a similar Saint Laurent bomber in Paris, too.) Of course, if you're not ready to invest in the trend just yet, similar styles from Agolde and L'Academie can help you replicate the vibe at a more accessible price point.

Hailey Bieber wears a brown leather biker jacket from Saint Laurent to grab sushi with a friend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket in Dark Brown $6,500 at Net-a-Porter

Agolde Tate Padded Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $595 at Shopbop

The new mom matched her go-to jacket to a pair of brown trousers for a monochromatic look. She accessorized the ensemble with a hunter green Yankees baseball cap, silver hoop earrings, and the black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag that seems be every celebrity's tote of choice this season. Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs also considers the style one of the best YSL bags. The detail I'm eyeing the closest, however, are her black square-toe ballet flats, which have yet to be identified but resemble options from Mansur Gavriel and COS.

Hailey Bieber accessorizes her leather jacket with a Yankees baseball cap and a Saint Laurent bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Lamb Leather $3,450 at Neiman Marcus

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flat $395 at Nordstrom

Zoom in and you might notice her clutching an unreleased espresso brown Rhode Lip Case that is expected to drop sometime this fall. That said, Bieber's best accessory will always be her nails. She's currently rocking a autumn-friendly latté-colored take on her signature glazed donut manicure, but we've already got the scoop on the fall manicure trends she'll be trying next.

