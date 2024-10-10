Hailey Bieber Embraces the Bomber Jacket Trend in Fall's Coziest Color
The new mom bundled up in not one but two fall trends to grab sushi with a friend.
Hailey Bieber is a bona fide connoisseur of oversized leather jackets. Her collection is vast and varied, but her latest purchase may be her best yet.
After celebrating the launch of Rhode's new Barrier Butter earlier this week, the skincare founder bundled up in a dark brown bomber jacket from Saint Laurent to grab sushi with a friend at the Beverly Glen Mall on Oct. 9. It's a silhouette we've seen her wear twice before. In fact, she owns the same Saint Laurent stunner—which blends the asymmetrical design of a biker jacket with the blouson sleeves of an aviator jacket—in black. Memorably, she wore it with yoga pants and kitten heels to attend church with pop star husband Justin Bieber in August.
But I have to say, I'm partial to the coffee-colored version. It capitalizes on fall's chocolate brown trend ,as well as the bomber jacket trend that seemed to grace every editor's shoulders during fashion month. (Bella Hadid wore a similar Saint Laurent bomber in Paris, too.) Of course, if you're not ready to invest in the trend just yet, similar styles from Agolde and L'Academie can help you replicate the vibe at a more accessible price point.
The new mom matched her go-to jacket to a pair of brown trousers for a monochromatic look. She accessorized the ensemble with a hunter green Yankees baseball cap, silver hoop earrings, and the black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag that seems be every celebrity's tote of choice this season. Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs also considers the style one of the best YSL bags. The detail I'm eyeing the closest, however, are her black square-toe ballet flats, which have yet to be identified but resemble options from Mansur Gavriel and COS.
Zoom in and you might notice her clutching an unreleased espresso brown Rhode Lip Case that is expected to drop sometime this fall. That said, Bieber's best accessory will always be her nails. She's currently rocking a autumn-friendly latté-colored take on her signature glazed donut manicure, but we've already got the scoop on the fall manicure trends she'll be trying next.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
