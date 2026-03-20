Hailey Bieber Pulls Her Favorite Spring Sandal Trend Out of Retirement Early
Her unseasonal flip-flops rang in the spring equinox.
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I wasn't planning on dusting off my leather flip-flops—my favorite spring shoe trend—until at least May. But Hailey Bieber's latest footwear choice has me considering an earlier reunion.
On March 19, Bieber celebrated spring equinox the only way she knows how: with unseasonal flip-flops and a perfectly-painted pedicure. The Rhode founder spent her Thursday night with bestie Kendall Jenner, both attending a L.A. dinner party hosted by Fanatics, the brand behind Jenner's first Super Bowl ad.
Each of the models took their heeled flip-flops out of retirement. Bieber kept her flip-flop 'fit easy-breezy, embracing the silk button-up blouse trend (the cool-girl going-out top of spring 2026). Its elegant satin sheen instantly elevated her black, micro-mini skirt—a club rat staple that's stood the test of time.Article continues below
Bieber's accessories likewise followed her noir color story. She styled the look with oval sunglasses and a matching patent leather clutch. The bag's silver horsebit closure confirmed its Gucci by Tom Ford origins.
Her bag may be straight out of the '90s, but Bieber's flip-flops seem to be brand new. This time last year, the Rhode founder rarely left the house without Toteme's kitten-heel flip-flops. She re-wore them into oblivion, reaching for the pair as recently as a Feb. 3 dinner.
The model's latest pair, however, suggests she and the $520 Totemes are on a well-deserved break. In addition to unfamiliar curved soles, the thin stilettos stretched about two inches higher than their kitten-heel predecessors.
Normally, I'd slip on ballet flats for an evening out in March. But if you see me in flip-flops à la Bieber, don't bat an eye.
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Shop Heeled Flip-Flops Inspired By Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.