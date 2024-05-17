Last week, Hailey Bieber announced she's pregnant with her first child. In the days since, Bieber has silently shared another update through her first maternity outfits (that the public has seen, anyway): She's only doubling down on her personal style as a mom-to-be.
The Rhode Beauty founder attended a Billie Eilish album release concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16, with all the signatures of her usual wardrobing on display. There were touches of vintage, including a red and black biker jacket and Fila hat, sourced from the boutique Rebalance Vintage. There were sporty essentials, like a pair of cotton athletic shorts. And most refreshingly, there was a crop top to accentuate her baby bump.
Bieber also deployed one of her favorite styling hacks, pairing an unexpected shoe—in this case, black loafers and white crew socks—with her sporty outfit. She took a similar tactic at Coachella this year, wearing a soccer jersey and tiny shorts with Sandy Liang Mary Janes. (Bieber's outfit from last night's concert hasn't been credited quite yet, but Marie Claire editors will update this post when her brands are identified.)
While some fashion obsessives might home in on the motomami biker jacket—part of a motocross trend championed by the singer Rosalía—Bieber's crop top is the real centerpiece of her outfit. Every outing Bieber has made since sharing her pregnancy has involved a white baby tee pulled up above her bump, starting with the one she layered under an oversize suit by Wardrob.NYC earlier this week.
After revealing her pregnancy in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Bieber has also flaunted a mix of vintage and playful cropped sets in her baby bump pictures. Conventional maternity wear, this is not. Instead, Bieber has dressed in everything from baggy overalls and her Fila cap to a butterfly halter crop fit for an early 2000s pop star's tour wardrobe.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
Celebrities have been pushing the boundaries with their maternity style in recent years. Rihanna spent her two pregnancies in outfits ranging from sheer skirts and leather jackets to bright red Loewe jumpsuits. Sofia Richie Grainge started her pregnancy in quiet luxury trench coats and capes before trying jewel-tone velvet suiting.
Bieber's crop top look is another reminder that when you're expecting, you don't have to expect to completely change the way you get dressed.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
