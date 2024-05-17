Hailey Bieber Pairs a Vintage Biker Jacket With Her Go-To Maternity Crop Top

The Rhode mogul already has a mom-to-be outfit formula.

Hailey Bieber leaves a Billie Eilish concert wearing a crop top and biker jacket along with biker shorts
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

Last week, Hailey Bieber announced she's pregnant with her first child. In the days since, Bieber has silently shared another update through her first maternity outfits (that the public has seen, anyway): She's only doubling down on her personal style as a mom-to-be.

The Rhode Beauty founder attended a Billie Eilish album release concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16, with all the signatures of her usual wardrobing on display. There were touches of vintage, including a red and black biker jacket and Fila hat, sourced from the boutique Rebalance Vintage. There were sporty essentials, like a pair of cotton athletic shorts. And most refreshingly, there was a crop top to accentuate her baby bump.

Hailey Bieber leaves a Billie Eilish concert wearing athletic shorts a crop top and a biker jacket

Hailey Bieber left the Billie Eilish concert on Thursday, May 16, wearing another unconventional maternity outfit including a biker jacket, crop top, and loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Fila Unisex Speed Logo Cotton Twill Slouch Adjustable Baseball Dad Hat (red)
Fila Unisex Speed Logo Cotton Twill Slouch Adjustable Baseball Dad Hat

Jackie Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Superdown Jackie Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Doing Things 2.5
Outdoor Voices Doing Things 2.5" Shorts

Bieber also deployed one of her favorite styling hacks, pairing an unexpected shoe—in this case, black loafers and white crew socks—with her sporty outfit. She took a similar tactic at Coachella this year, wearing a soccer jersey and tiny shorts with Sandy Liang Mary Janes. (Bieber's outfit from last night's concert hasn't been credited quite yet, but Marie Claire editors will update this post when her brands are identified.)

While some fashion obsessives might home in on the motomami biker jacket—part of a motocross trend championed by the singer Rosalía—Bieber's crop top is the real centerpiece of her outfit. Every outing Bieber has made since sharing her pregnancy has involved a white baby tee pulled up above her bump, starting with the one she layered under an oversize suit by Wardrob.NYC earlier this week.

Kelly Cropped Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Leset Kelly Cropped Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Leather Loafers
Leather Loafers

After revealing her pregnancy in custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Bieber has also flaunted a mix of vintage and playful cropped sets in her baby bump pictures. Conventional maternity wear, this is not. Instead, Bieber has dressed in everything from baggy overalls and her Fila cap to a butterfly halter crop fit for an early 2000s pop star's tour wardrobe.

Celebrities have been pushing the boundaries with their maternity style in recent years. Rihanna spent her two pregnancies in outfits ranging from sheer skirts and leather jackets to bright red Loewe jumpsuits. Sofia Richie Grainge started her pregnancy in quiet luxury trench coats and capes before trying jewel-tone velvet suiting.

Bieber's crop top look is another reminder that when you're expecting, you don't have to expect to completely change the way you get dressed.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

