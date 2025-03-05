It's a little-known fact that February fashion month is actually a really romantic time. The season kicks off in New York City, with shows generally falling on Valentine's Day. The romance continues throughout the next month—even after Feb. 14—as industry heavy-hitters flock to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week. Naturally, Parisians are experts in romance, treating guests and A-list couples, like Victoria and David Beckham, to the most lavish experiences fashion month can provide.

This season, that culminated in the inaugural Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, attended by the biggest in the business. On March 4, the renowned institution hosted stars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and the Beckhams for an extravagant dinner celebrating the opening of the first Louvre Couture exhibition, called "Objets d'art, Objets de mode."

Naturally, the reigning king and queen of the fashion industry put on their evening best, debuting matching formal looks for the occasion. Seemingly taking the black-tie dress code literally, both Beckhams wore posh noir outfits, with David in a two-piece suit, bow-tie, and fashion-guy scarf, and Victoria in a high-shine, skintight dress.

Victoria and David Beckham sported matching black looks for the Grand Gala at the Louvre during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The floor-length number was fitted through the bodice, before flaring into an elegant train. It had long sleeves and a ruched waistline, featuring an O-shaped ring detail. Though V-Day is now long over, the former Spice Girl channeled a bit of that energy, with contrasting baby pink nails—a noteworthy departure from her usual neutral set.

The two celebrated the Louvre's new Couture exhibit in style, both dressed in all-black. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the couple is most known for their casual-cool '90s red carpet style, eveningwear is their bread and butter these days. In fact, the Beckhams wore similar looks less than a month prior at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate—an appropriate venue for fashion royalty. David sported an identical suit and Victoria was outfitted in another ruched gown, this time made of ivory silk.

The Beckhams each wore similar looks on Feb. 7 at a royal event in England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even after all these years, their couples style remains unmatched.

