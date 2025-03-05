Victoria and David Beckham Wear Matching All-Black Looks for a Paris Fashion Week Date Night
The king and queen of PFW.
It's a little-known fact that February fashion month is actually a really romantic time. The season kicks off in New York City, with shows generally falling on Valentine's Day. The romance continues throughout the next month—even after Feb. 14—as industry heavy-hitters flock to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week. Naturally, Parisians are experts in romance, treating guests and A-list couples, like Victoria and David Beckham, to the most lavish experiences fashion month can provide.
This season, that culminated in the inaugural Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, attended by the biggest in the business. On March 4, the renowned institution hosted stars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and the Beckhams for an extravagant dinner celebrating the opening of the first Louvre Couture exhibition, called "Objets d'art, Objets de mode."
Naturally, the reigning king and queen of the fashion industry put on their evening best, debuting matching formal looks for the occasion. Seemingly taking the black-tie dress code literally, both Beckhams wore posh noir outfits, with David in a two-piece suit, bow-tie, and fashion-guy scarf, and Victoria in a high-shine, skintight dress.
The floor-length number was fitted through the bodice, before flaring into an elegant train. It had long sleeves and a ruched waistline, featuring an O-shaped ring detail. Though V-Day is now long over, the former Spice Girl channeled a bit of that energy, with contrasting baby pink nails—a noteworthy departure from her usual neutral set.
Though the couple is most known for their casual-cool '90s red carpet style, eveningwear is their bread and butter these days. In fact, the Beckhams wore similar looks less than a month prior at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate—an appropriate venue for fashion royalty. David sported an identical suit and Victoria was outfitted in another ruched gown, this time made of ivory silk.
Even after all these years, their couples style remains unmatched.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
