Hailey Bieber is constantly defying the fashion rulebook, and we love her for it. Her imaginative outfit choices toe the line between quirky and sleek, which has proven to be the perfect recipe for cultivating her “It” girl status. This fall, she’s leaned on recognizable wardrobe formulas while at the same time constantly subverting our expectations. She’s called on an ‘80s revival in a boxy blazer and stirrup leggings, epitomized “Blokette” style, and brought the micro-short back to life—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In the middle of winter, you’d think her latest look would fall under a bundled-up and cozy category, but it’s Hailey, after all. Amid a Los Angeles winter, she continues to surprise us: Bieber wore a Fair Isle sweater and mini skirt—a combination that left us scratching our heads, but we love it all the same.
While out shopping with Justine Skye, the 27-year-old delivered a quintessential Hailey ensemble (meaning, an outfit that's slightly confusing as it is cool.) She styled a chic, quiet-luxury Khaite Fair Isle cardigan (that we’d run to buy if it wasn’t $2,000) alongside a black pleated leg-baring mini skirt from MISBHV. Reader, you wouldn't think these two items alone could be styled to create a cohesive look, but Hailey makes it work.
Throughout the Rhode founder’s mini-skirt moments, we’ve noticed a pattern: She loves to style the leg-baring bottoms with heeled loafers. This time, her patent leather pair is the Bulla Cara style from the brand Nodaleto. All together, the loafers, skirt, and sweater possess an unexpected preppy edge.
For accessories, she stuck with her usual dainty hoops and black sunnies with a vintage navy Nike baseball cap from Rebalance Vintage that she’s worn twice now (the sign of a beloved accessory.) Lastly, to tie the look together, was her black Manhattan box bag from Saint Laurent.
What Hailey does so well in her looks is combine tried-and-true pieces in an unsuspecting way. A case in point is her Fair Isle sweater, which has long been a staple for fall and winter. You can mark Fair Isle sweaters by their distinctive slightly nautical pattern that originated in the 19th century as a pattern for fisherman caps and sweaters. Another interesting tidbit about the Fair Isle is that they were propelled to fame after being worn by members of the Royal family (see, the royals have always been trendsetters!) Ultimately, a Fair Isle knit is a piece everyone should own, not only for its ubiquity but because it makes a great staple piece in any cool-weather wardrobe.
The key to recreating the Rhode founder’s look starts first with a Fair Isle sweater, and then you style it with an intriguing bottom. Maybe it’s a black pleated mini-skirt, long denim maxi-skirt, or satin pants—the options are endless, which is the beauty of a great go-to knit. Add in your go-to accessories and an IYKYK shoe, and you have a look like Hailey’s.
Because Bieber's Khaite sweater is so pricey and her exact mini-skirt is sold out, we’ve added similar options below for you to browse through to create your own Hailey-esque outfit.
Shop Hailey's Outfit
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
