Hailey Bieber Stunned in a Wet T-Shirt and String Bikini Ahead of the "Best Summer of Her Life"

Supermodels gonna supermodel.
Hailey Bieber just posed for a series of stunning Instagram photos as she enjoyed a day out on the high seas on a luxury boat of some kind (presumably a yacht?), as well as on what I believe is a paddle board.
The Rhode Skin founder dazzled in a wet white t-shirt with the words, "got milk?" paired with a summer-ready raspberry red string bikini.
In a video included in the post, the celeb showed herself applying skincare with the sure motions of a true pro.
Bieber captioned the post with the very appropriate words, "all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life."
Fellow supermodel Adwoa Aboah commented with a series of heart (the organ) emojis and fire emojis, while celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote, "Yes energy"
Bieber has certainly deserved to have the summer of her life, after what has proved to be a very difficult start to her year 2023.
Starting in January, the model found herself embroiled in rumor after rumor that she and Selena Gomez were feuding (Gomez was previously in a relationship with Bieber's husband Justin).
In April, Bieber wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.
"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone"
Hopefully things will look up for everyone involved from now on.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
