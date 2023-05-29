Hailey Bieber Stunned in a Wet T-Shirt and String Bikini Ahead of the "Best Summer of Her Life"

Supermodels gonna supermodel.

Hailey Bieber just posed for a series of stunning Instagram photos as she enjoyed a day out on the high seas on a luxury boat of some kind (presumably a yacht?), as well as on what I believe is a paddle board.

The Rhode Skin founder dazzled in a wet white t-shirt with the words, "got milk?" paired with a summer-ready raspberry red string bikini.

In a video included in the post, the celeb showed herself applying skincare with the sure motions of a true pro.

Bieber captioned the post with the very appropriate words, "all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life."

Fellow supermodel Adwoa Aboah commented with a series of heart (the organ) emojis and fire emojis, while celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote, "Yes energy"

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Bieber has certainly deserved to have the summer of her life, after what has proved to be a very difficult start to her year 2023.

Starting in January, the model found herself embroiled in rumor after rumor that she and Selena Gomez were feuding (Gomez was previously in a relationship with Bieber's husband Justin).

In April, Bieber wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone"

Hopefully things will look up for everyone involved from now on.