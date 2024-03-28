Elizabeth Giardina Invites You to Challenge Her Good Taste

There’s always been a cultural crossover between the worlds of art and fashion—and Elizabeth Giardina, creative director of Another Tomorrow, is no exception. After studying fine art, Giardina, a graduate of sculpture, was interested in swapping her art studies for fashion design. She was, as she puts it, "completely enamored by the relationship between body and clothes." So much so, that she moved to Los Angeles from Missouri—her home state and where she was attending college—to try her luck in the industry.

Her first job was at the legacy house Halston, where she worked for nearly a decade on the wholesale side of the business. She later moved to New York, and into senior design roles at Derek Lam and Proenza Schouler. But as she climbed the ladder on the production side, her priorities began to shift. “I wanted to pivot towards work that was more meaningful to me, but I didn’t know what that meant,” says Giardina. "I was interested in responsible fashion, but the brands owning that space weren't necessarily aligned with my interest in luxury apparel." In the late 2010s, sustainability was more of a hypothetical concept for the fashion industry, with few brands authentically carrying out ethical and eco-friendly practices.

I wanted to pivot towards work that was more meaningful to me, but I didn’t know what that meant Elizabeth Giardina

Around the same time, Vanessa Barboni Hallik was looking for a creative director for her ethical luxury brand Another Tomorrow , which she started in 2018 after trading in her finance job for degrees in green energy and environmental policy. She wanted someone who believed in the brand's commitment to producing elevated pieces with transparent supply chains, creating less waste, and focusing on community and inclusive programming . Hallik had previously connected with Giardina through shared industry connections, and in 2022, after months of “work dating,” Giardina joined Another Tomorrow full-time.

Now at the helm of the creative team, Giardina’s objective is to innovate in new, responsible, and artful ways to make beautiful clothing for a future that might look different than today's. In this installment of Have You Met, we talk about authentic points of view, aha moments of inspiration, and designing for a post-social media world.

"I take a lot of satisfaction in knowing that I'm bringing things into my life and they're going to stay in my life for a while." (Image credit: Elizabeth Giardina)

Marie Claire: What are some of your favorite pieces in your closet?

Elizabeth Giardina: I'm a big believer in family closets. My husband will buy a white T-shirt from six different brands to see which one he likes, and then I love incorporating those into my life. I've traditionally worn a lot of Jil Sander and vintage pieces. I have a pair of Levi's from the early '90s that were my dad's. When I was a kid my dad only purchased raw denim and wore them on the weekends until they were worn in perfectly. I altered this particular pair when I was in art school, so there is a godet at the ankle to make the leg straight and some hand doodles on the leg. They have sentimental value, and I will keep them forever.

MC: Is there a particular fashion rule you don't agree with?

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

EG: I don't believe in rules when it comes to fashion and styling, and I don't pay attention to trends. [In my work life and personal wardrobe], I focus on what I find exciting and challenging in modern life and what women need and want to wear to live their best lives. I also try to always keep an open mind about my likes and dislikes, and I love it when my notions of "good taste" are challenged.

MC: I know you don't follow trends, but what's one fashion fad you hope to see trail off soon?

EG: Quiet luxury. Customers have always been, and will always be, drawn to understated luxury—no buzzwords needed.

(Image credit: .)

MC: What do you think the fashion industry needs more of?

EG: More creative business leaders who question standard practices and apparel-making processes. Every business should reimagine why and how we make clothing amid a climate crisis. I want to see more changemakers who want to innovate for our present lives and a very different future. Fewer brands whose primary focus is making more products without genuine regard for their environmental impact.

MC: How do you design for the real woman?

EG: I think social media makes it too easy to get caught up in the noise, lose focus, and not have an authentic point of view. My creativity comes from living in the present as much as possible and being open, receptive, and reactive to what's around me. I find immense inspiration from other people whether they're colleagues, friends, or strangers I see during my NYC subway commute. I'm also endlessly inspired by the collaborative and social nature of design. I'm always asking people what they are into, what they're reading, listening to, watching.

"My creativity comes from living in the present as much as possible and being open, receptive and reactive to what’s around me." (Image credit: Courtesy of subject)

(Image credit: .)

MC: And what are you watching and listening to?

EG: I love every album by Patti Smith. The first time I heard Horses in high school, it blew my mind and prompted me to see her live many times, listen to all her music, and read her poetry and books. I feel the same way about Alice Coltrane. There have been whole weekends where I only listened non-stop to Journey in Satchidanada and The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda.

As for films, Cabaret, starring Liza Minelli and Joel Grey and directed by Bob Fosse, is a favorite. I love how it captures both the fabulousness of live performances and the gritty rawness of real life.

MC: With an eye for art and design, what are your favorite things to collect?

EG: My mom and I both love this jewelry designer from the 1920s called William Spratling, so I have a lot of Mexican jewelry that he designed. When I travel, I buy jewelry, ceramics, and textiles. Those are my three favorite things to collect.

(Image credit: .)

In our Have You Met series, we get to know stylish creatives, changemakers, and founders.