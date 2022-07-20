Step Into Hill House Home’s Brand New Shoe and Jewelry Collection

The nap dress creator adds elegant footwear and whimsical baubles to their latest summer drop.

Hill House Home city slides
(Image credit: Hill House Home)
Sara Holzman
By
published

From luxury hotel-like linens to nap dresses (opens in new tab) that have amassed a devoted following to a new darling collection of swimwear (opens in new tab), designer and businesswoman Nell Diamond continues to give her fans what they want: more Hill House Home. Today, the digital-first lifestyle brand that prides itself on bringing beauty and joy to the everyday will expand its accessories line with the launch of shoes and jewelry. 

Nellie Diamond wearing pink shoes and accessories from the new collection

(Image credit: Hill House Home)

Party platforms in linen, pink, and rhinestones will be available for the season’s wedding goers. While practical city slides will be available in the brand’s classic botanical motifs alongside a blue statement sandal studded with hand-placed ostrich feathers and a custom brooch.

City Slides from Hill House Home's newest shoe collection

(Image credit: Hill House Home)

If you're wondering what to pair with your new assortment of Hill House Home footwear, consider one of the brand's new statement-making jewelry pieces. Choose from glass stone heart drops, crystals and faux pearl chandeliers, oversized seashell earrings— possibly a sparkly nod to Diamond's childhood summers in Nantucket— and vintage ribbon chokers, best worn layered. 

Hill House Home new collection of party shoes

(Image credit: Hill House Home)

If you're still looking to add a nap dress to your summer rotation, you can also shop a collector's edition Ellie Nap dress in a dreamy powder blue color. These items tend to sell out quickly, so don't sleep or, better yet, nap on it. Shop the new collection of shoes and jewelry below.

(opens in new tab)

The Heart Earrings

(opens in new tab)

The Seashell Earrings

(opens in new tab)

The Disco Earrings

(opens in new tab)

The Ribbon Choker

(opens in new tab)

The Ribbon Choker

(opens in new tab)

The Party Platform in Blue Rhinestone

(opens in new tab)

The Party Platform in Pink Feather

(opens in new tab)

The Party Platform in Sand Linen

(opens in new tab)

The City Slide in Navy Embroidery

(opens in new tab)

The City Slide in Pink Embroidery

(opens in new tab)

The City Slide in Sand Rhinestone

(opens in new tab)

The City Slide in Blue Feather

(opens in new tab)

The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.