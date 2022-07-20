Step Into Hill House Home’s Brand New Shoe and Jewelry Collection

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

From luxury hotel-like linens to nap dresses (opens in new tab) that have amassed a devoted following to a new darling collection of swimwear (opens in new tab), designer and businesswoman Nell Diamond continues to give her fans what they want: more Hill House Home. Today, the digital-first lifestyle brand that prides itself on bringing beauty and joy to the everyday will expand its accessories line with the launch of shoes and jewelry.

Party platforms in linen, pink, and rhinestones will be available for the season’s wedding goers. While practical city slides will be available in the brand’s classic botanical motifs alongside a blue statement sandal studded with hand-placed ostrich feathers and a custom brooch.

If you're wondering what to pair with your new assortment of Hill House Home footwear, consider one of the brand's new statement-making jewelry pieces. Choose from glass stone heart drops, crystals and faux pearl chandeliers, oversized seashell earrings— possibly a sparkly nod to Diamond's childhood summers in Nantucket— and vintage ribbon chokers, best worn layered.

If you're still looking to add a nap dress to your summer rotation, you can also shop a collector's edition Ellie Nap dress in a dreamy powder blue color. These items tend to sell out quickly, so don't sleep or, better yet, nap on it. Shop the new collection of shoes and jewelry below.