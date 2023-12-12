16 Holiday Party Pieces for Last-Minute Shoppers

Though I don't like to admit it, I’m a major procrastinator when it comes to shopping for the holiday season. Every year, I expect new festive outfits to magically appear in my wardrobe, and when that doesn’t happen, I fall into a state of panic after realizing I have nothing to wear before the night of a party. But I think I’ve finally learned my lesson and found a go-to retailer that’s perfect for last-minute shoppers like myself. Enter Forever 21. Its stylish selection of clothing and accessories has everything I need to create my dream party outfit at an incredible price point. Keep scrolling to shop my 16 favorite picks.