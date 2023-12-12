16 Holiday Party Pieces for Last-Minute Shoppers

Guilty as charged.

forever 21 holiday party
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Raina Mendonça
By Raina Mendonça
published

Though I don't like to admit it, I’m a major procrastinator when it comes to shopping for the holiday season. Every year, I expect new festive outfits to magically appear in my wardrobe, and when that doesn’t happen, I fall into a state of panic after realizing I have nothing to wear before the night of a party. But I think I’ve finally learned my lesson and found a go-to retailer that’s perfect for last-minute shoppers like myself. Enter Forever 21. Its stylish selection of clothing and accessories has everything I need to create my dream party outfit at an incredible price point. Keep scrolling to shop my 16 favorite picks.

Faux Pearl-Trim Seamless Crop Top

Pleated Wide-Leg Pants

Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

Satin Pointed Lace-Up Heels

Sequin Leg-Slit Maxi Skirt

Sweetheart Velvet Bodysuit

Satin Blazer Dress

Sheer Floral Print Maxi Dress

Faux Fur Open-Front Jacket

Sequin Maxi Skirt

Sequin Cowl Slit Midi Dress

Faux Fur-Trim Satin Slip Dress

Pointed Slingback Stiletto Heels

Sequin Mock Wrap Mini Dress

Glitter Faux Feather-Trim Crop Top

Faux Leather Skinny Pants

Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

