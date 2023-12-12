16 Holiday Party Pieces for Last-Minute Shoppers

Though I don't like to admit it, I’m a major procrastinator when it comes to shopping for the holiday season. Every year, I expect new festive outfits to magically appear in my wardrobe, and when that doesn’t happen, I fall into a state of panic after realizing I have nothing to wear before the night of a party. But I think I’ve finally learned my lesson and found a go-to retailer that’s perfect for last-minute shoppers like myself. Enter Forever 21. Its stylish selection of clothing and accessories has everything I need to create my dream party outfit at an incredible price point. Keep scrolling to shop my 16 favorite picks.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
