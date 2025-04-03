My Summer Work Wardrobe Needs an Upgrade—24 Gap and Banana Republic Finds I’m Shopping Now

The secret to effortless summer office style—under $100.

Banana Republic; Gap
(Image credit: Banana Republic; Gap)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

I’m currently in the midst of my bi-annual closet clean-out. As I pull out my summer pieces from last year, I’m taking stock of what needs replenishing. I noticed a pattern in doing so—I don’t have many office-appropriate picks. So, I’m turning to the sale sections at Gap and Banana Republic for a much-needed refresh.

Both retailers are running major deals right now. Banana Republic is offering 40 percent off new-to-sale styles until April 9. Gap gives basics-minded shoppers up to 60 percent off sitewide (with a few exclusions) plus an extra 40 percent off alreadydiscounted items. That means you can score deals on office-ready linen pants, enough floaty tops to stock your closet, and an especially chic pair of black sneakers to wear daily. Also, everything on this list comes in at $100 or less.

Keep scrolling to shop my editor-curated favorites. After several hours of browsing, these are the 24 pieces that made the final cut.

Banana Republic, Cotton Poplin Open-Back Maxi Dress (Was $180)
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Open-Back Maxi Dress (Was $180)

The back of this black summer dress features sweet oversized bows begging to be shown off.

Gap, Crinkle Gauze Button-Down Shirt (Was $70)
Gap
Crinkle Gauze Button-Down Shirt (Was $70)

I love how easy this button-down shirt feels.

gap,

Gap
Linen-Blend Longline Vest (Was $80)

When you're bored of a regular tank top, swap it for this tailored vest.

Banana Republic, Stretch-Satin Tunic
Banana Republic
Stretch-Satin Tunic

Or, pick this elegant boatneck tank.

Banana Republic, Ribbed Merino Scoop-Neck Sweater
Banana Republic
Ribbed Merino Scoop-Neck Sweater (Was $80)

I love this tee-sweater hybrid.

Gap, Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top (Was $30)
Gap
Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top (Was $30)

This high-neck pick feels so French-girl inspired.

gap,

Gap
Modern Funnel-Neck Ruched Tank Top (Was $36)

I own several tops like this one and I wear them all the time. They pull double-duty on the weekends and at work.

Banana Republic, The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $120)

Banana Republic
The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $120)

White jeans are a summer must-have.

Banana Republic, Pull-On Wide Leg Satin Pant
Banana Republic
Pull-On Wide Leg Satin Pants (Were $140)

These comfy satin pants still look elegant.

Banana Republic, Cotton Poplin Button-Down Long Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Button-Down Long Midi Skirt (Was $120)

I rely on my cotton midi skirts when the weather warms.

Banana Republic, Nickola Leather Sneakers (Were $120)
Banana Republic
Nickola Leather Sneakers (Were $120)

Black sneakers are refreshing swap from your cool white ones.

Banana Republic, Cotton Poplin Cinched-Waist Shirt (Was $100)
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Cinched-Waist Shirt (Was $100)

Most button-down tops lack shape. This one has a gathered design the waist that feels so elevated.

Banana Republic, Oversized Side-Split Shirt (Was $100)
Banana Republic
Oversized Side-Split Shirt (Was $100)

This shade of blue is a major spring hue, so it's perfect for wearing all season long.

Gap, Modern Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $25)
Gap
Modern Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $25)

When was the last time you picked up a new T-shirt?

Gap, 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90)
Gap
365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90)

Linen pants can work in the office, and this pair is proof.

Gap, Cashsoft Cardigan (Was $70
Gap
Cashsoft Cardigan (Was $70)

Summer weather outside means the office air conditioner will be especially frigid. This lightweight cardigan is the perfect way to tackle it.

Gap, Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt (Was $40)
Gap
Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt (Was $40)

I love how chic this knit tee is.

Gap, Lace Peter Pan Collar Top (Was $65)
Gap
Lace Peter Pan Collar Top (Was $65)

There's something so retro-feeling about this short-sleeved button-down.

Gap, High Rise Cuffed '90s Straight Jeans (Were $80)
Gap
High Rise Cuffed '90s Straight Jeans (Were $80)

I always cuff my jeans, so I appreciate that this pair comes done for me.

Banana Republic , Stretch-Cotton Open-Back Dress (Was $250)
Banana Republic
Stretch-Cotton Open-Back Dress (Was $250)

If your office has a more formal dress code, try this printed pick.

Banana Republic, Reversible Cotton Poplin Cowl-Neck Tie-Waist Top (Was $90)
Banana Republic
Reversible Cotton Poplin Cowl-Neck Tie-Waist Top (Was $90)

Yes, this striped top is reversible—you get two looks in one!

Gap, Easy Bubble Midi Skirt (Was $80)
Gap
Easy Bubble Midi Skirt (Was $80)

Bubbled hemlines are trending, so pick up this find on sale.

Banana Republic, Cotton Poplin Popover Tie-Neck Top (Was $80)
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Popover Tie-Neck Top (Was $80)

I would personally style the above skirt with this khaki-hued top.

Banana Republic, Tencel™-Cotton Twill Lantern-Sleeve Top (Was $120)
Banana Republic
Tencel™-Cotton Twill Lantern-Sleeve Top (Was $120)

I love tops like these that are easy to throw on and wear with anything.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸