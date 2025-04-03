I’m currently in the midst of my bi-annual closet clean-out. As I pull out my summer pieces from last year, I’m taking stock of what needs replenishing. I noticed a pattern in doing so—I don’t have many office-appropriate picks. So, I’m turning to the sale sections at Gap and Banana Republic for a much-needed refresh.

Both retailers are running major deals right now. Banana Republic is offering 40 percent off new-to-sale styles until April 9. Gap gives basics-minded shoppers up to 60 percent off sitewide (with a few exclusions) plus an extra 40 percent off alreadydiscounted items. That means you can score deals on office-ready linen pants, enough floaty tops to stock your closet, and an especially chic pair of black sneakers to wear daily. Also, everything on this list comes in at $100 or less.

Keep scrolling to shop my editor-curated favorites. After several hours of browsing, these are the 24 pieces that made the final cut.

Banana Republic Cotton Poplin Open-Back Maxi Dress (Was $180) $149.99 at Banana Republic The back of this black summer dress features sweet oversized bows begging to be shown off.

Gap Linen-Blend Longline Vest (Was $80) $63 at Gap When you're bored of a regular tank top, swap it for this tailored vest.

Banana Republic Stretch-Satin Tunic $27 at Banana Republic Or, pick this elegant boatneck tank.

Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Scoop-Neck Sweater (Was $80) $48 at Banana Republic I love this tee-sweater hybrid.

Gap Modern Apron-Neck Tank Top (Was $30) $19 at Gap This high-neck pick feels so French-girl inspired.

Gap Modern Funnel-Neck Ruched Tank Top (Was $36) $27 at Gap I own several tops like this one and I wear them all the time. They pull double-duty on the weekends and at work.

Banana Republic Pull-On Wide Leg Satin Pants (Were $140) $100 at Banana Republic These comfy satin pants still look elegant.

Banana Republic Cotton Poplin Button-Down Long Midi Skirt (Was $120) $100 at Banana Republic I rely on my cotton midi skirts when the weather warms.

Banana Republic Cotton Poplin Cinched-Waist Shirt (Was $100) $85 at Banana Republic Most button-down tops lack shape. This one has a gathered design the waist that feels so elevated.

Banana Republic Oversized Side-Split Shirt (Was $100) $75 at Banana Republic This shade of blue is a major spring hue, so it's perfect for wearing all season long.

Gap Modern Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $25) $9 at Gap When was the last time you picked up a new T-shirt?

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers (Were $90) $62 at Gap Linen pants can work in the office, and this pair is proof.

Gap Cashsoft Cardigan (Was $70) $55 at Gap Summer weather outside means the office air conditioner will be especially frigid. This lightweight cardigan is the perfect way to tackle it.

Gap Supima® Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt (Was $40) $31 at Gap I love how chic this knit tee is.

Gap Lace Peter Pan Collar Top (Was $65) $55 at Gap There's something so retro-feeling about this short-sleeved button-down.

Gap High Rise Cuffed '90s Straight Jeans (Were $80) $40 at Gap I always cuff my jeans, so I appreciate that this pair comes done for me.

Banana Republic Stretch-Cotton Open-Back Dress (Was $250) $180 at Banana Republic If your office has a more formal dress code, try this printed pick.

Banana Republic Reversible Cotton Poplin Cowl-Neck Tie-Waist Top (Was $90) $75 at Banana Republic Yes, this striped top is reversible—you get two looks in one!

Gap Easy Bubble Midi Skirt (Was $80) $63 at Gap Bubbled hemlines are trending, so pick up this find on sale.

Banana Republic Cotton Poplin Popover Tie-Neck Top (Was $80) $60 at Banana Republic I would personally style the above skirt with this khaki-hued top.

Banana Republic Tencel™-Cotton Twill Lantern-Sleeve Top (Was $120) $85 at Banana Republic I love tops like these that are easy to throw on and wear with anything.