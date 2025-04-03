My Summer Work Wardrobe Needs an Upgrade—24 Gap and Banana Republic Finds I’m Shopping Now
The secret to effortless summer office style—under $100.
I’m currently in the midst of my bi-annual closet clean-out. As I pull out my summer pieces from last year, I’m taking stock of what needs replenishing. I noticed a pattern in doing so—I don’t have many office-appropriate picks. So, I’m turning to the sale sections at Gap and Banana Republic for a much-needed refresh.
Both retailers are running major deals right now. Banana Republic is offering 40 percent off new-to-sale styles until April 9. Gap gives basics-minded shoppers up to 60 percent off sitewide (with a few exclusions) plus an extra 40 percent off alreadydiscounted items. That means you can score deals on office-ready linen pants, enough floaty tops to stock your closet, and an especially chic pair of black sneakers to wear daily. Also, everything on this list comes in at $100 or less.
Keep scrolling to shop my editor-curated favorites. After several hours of browsing, these are the 24 pieces that made the final cut.
The back of this black summer dress features sweet oversized bows begging to be shown off.
I love how easy this button-down shirt feels.
When you're bored of a regular tank top, swap it for this tailored vest.
I own several tops like this one and I wear them all the time. They pull double-duty on the weekends and at work.
White jeans are a summer must-have.
These comfy satin pants still look elegant.
I rely on my cotton midi skirts when the weather warms.
Black sneakers are refreshing swap from your cool white ones.
Most button-down tops lack shape. This one has a gathered design the waist that feels so elevated.
This shade of blue is a major spring hue, so it's perfect for wearing all season long.
Linen pants can work in the office, and this pair is proof.
Summer weather outside means the office air conditioner will be especially frigid. This lightweight cardigan is the perfect way to tackle it.
There's something so retro-feeling about this short-sleeved button-down.
I always cuff my jeans, so I appreciate that this pair comes done for me.
If your office has a more formal dress code, try this printed pick.
Yes, this striped top is reversible—you get two looks in one!
Bubbled hemlines are trending, so pick up this find on sale.
I would personally style the above skirt with this khaki-hued top.
I love tops like these that are easy to throw on and wear with anything.
