How to Style an Oversized Sweater

Big knit energy.

woman in blue oversized sweater and a gray suit
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

A borrowed-from-the-boys slouchy sweater is as effortless as it is essential. The wardrobe must-have is as easily worn in peak chilly, "good God, it's cold" winter as it is through the fluctuating temperatures of spring. In other words, it's a multi-seasonal hero piece deserving of prime real estate in your closet (Come on, give your best oversized sweater a spot on the top shelf; it deserves it!). And given the wide variety of silhouettes, from perfect pullovers and chunky cable knits to oversized tunics, there are a million plus ways of wearing a roomy sweater. But here, we've narrowed it down to just nine outfits featuring the baggy-on-purpose knit. Keep scrolling to find out how to style an oversized sweater, according to stylist Heather Newberger (opens in new tab) and our favorite members of the street style crowd.

A French Tuck

Aimee Song in an oversized sweater

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

"A French (or front) tuck tends to be my go when to comes to giving shape to my cozy, oversized garments," Newberger shares over email. "I like to say that dressing starts from the ground up, so choosing a great pair of pants and then tucking your sweater into them is a really classic and chic way to wear something baggy. It suggests you know a thing or two about how to dress for your figure, and it gives your oversized sweater some shape."

 (opens in new tab)
Mango Turtleneck Knitted Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Elleme Tailored Flared Trousers

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump

A Beloved Button-Down

woman in oversized striped sweater, button dowh shirt, jeans, a green hat, and blue heels

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Preppy and polished! Need a way to make your oversized obsession look a little more business casual? Layer a collared button-down shirt underneath your sweater and then slip into straight-leg jeans and a pair of pumps. It's the perfect combo for balancing polished and prim with casual and down to earth.

 (opens in new tab)
VERO MODA Elektra Stripe Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Alex Mill Jane Stripe Button Back Cotton Shirt

 (opens in new tab)
COS Tapered Leg Jeans

Baggy on Baggy

Xiayan in an oversized sweater

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"I’ve also been dabbling in paring my oversized sweaters out with baggy jeans, leaning into the 'everything oversized' trend," states the stylist. "It was tough for me to make this switch because I love to create shapes by cinching in my waist, and this look bucks that sensibility—but I wouldn’t say it’s unflattering. Oversized sweaters almost exclusively lower their shoulder lines, so they look deliberately large (and not like you’re just swimming in your dad’s old cashmere). Therefore, keeping your whole outfit oversized still looks intentional—and intentionality is everything when it comes to putting a look together," she asserts.

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Luxe Teddy Oversized Half Zip Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Baggy Straight Jeans in Raybard Wash

 (opens in new tab)
GapFit Baseball Hat

Midi Madness

woman in gray oversized sweater, gray midi skirt, and black boots

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"I also love an oversized sweater with a calf-length skirt, specifically one that’s on the more voluminous side," Newberger offers. "There’s something really chic & effortless about this look that you can pair with Chelsea boots or sneakers, depending on your point of view."

 (opens in new tab)
Uniqlo Souffle Yarn Mock Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Iris & Ink Paige Merino Wool Midi Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Toral Slouchy Boot

Widen Your Horizons

woman in purple and brown oversized sweater and purple wide-leg trouser

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"You want to balance your tops and bottoms in such a way that they’re in conversation, not competition!" the stylist implies. "An oversized sweater with wide-legged pants? Score!"

 (opens in new tab)
Mango Striped Sweater

 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)
Vince Camuto Oskana Bootie

Let's Talk Textures

woman in blue oversized sweater, blue velvet pants, and silver shoes

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Clashing textures is a great way to add some additional visual intrigue to any outfit. Whether you're combining your oversized sweater with velvet, leather, or knit of another kind, nothing is off-limits.

 (opens in new tab)
& Other Stories Mock Neck Knit Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Walter Baker Erris Velvet Straight-Leg Pants

 (opens in new tab)
Banana Republic Knit Sneaker

Belt It, Baby

woman in green and black oversized cardigan seater, brown leather belt, and white slip skirt

(Image credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

"I have a lot of feelings on how women can always create shape with their outfits, often by highlighting their waists," explains the stylist and fashion writer. "Belts can often be key here when it comes to delineating the space between your bottoms and your sweater, but there’s no 'one size fits all' rule."

 (opens in new tab)
KULE The Cat

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Wide Wrap Waist Belt

 (opens in new tab)
Lottie Rib Midi Pencil Skirt

Be Color Conscious

woman in purple oversized sweater, purple skirt, purple boots, and pink bag

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Monochromatic: Another great way to easily create a chic outfit. Regardless of the sweater, keeping the remaining pieces in the one color is essential for that minimal chic aesthetic.

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Turtleneck Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Vince High-Rise Satin Slip Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Jeffrey Campbell Patti Kh Boot

Meet the Expert