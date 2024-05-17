Hunter Schafer Confirms Pockets Belong on the Cannes Red Carpet

It doesn't matter if you're shopping for vacation outfits or hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet: Nothing is more delightful than a dress that has pockets. Just ask Kinds of Kindness star Hunter Schafer, who wore a refreshingly practical gown to her premiere on Friday, May 17.
Schafer was styled by her longtime, mononymous collaborator Dara in a strapless Armani Privé gown. The look featured a foldover neckline and fitted, corset-like bodice, which flowed into a straight skirt with a slit in the back. It's a classic dress with a futuristic twist, courtesy of periwinkle fabric that shined and flowed like molten metal while coordinating with her shiny pointed-toe heels. (The material is a red carpet signature for Armani.)
Schafer's beauty and accessories styling leaned in an understated direction, to let her dress do the heavy lifting for the cameras. Her hair was pulled into a slicked-back bun, and her makeup included a light pink gloss and rosy cheeks.
If one had to guess Schafer's favorite detail of the entire look, it might be her pockets. She posed with her hands placed inside them in nearly every photo. And why shouldn't she? Red carpets are long and chaotic—she might as well have a place to covertly carry her phone or backup beauty products while walking in front of the cameras.
While stars attending the Cannes Film Festival haven't skimped on opulence and glamour this year, they're also choosing looks that give straightforward practicality a glow-up. Margaret Qualley, Schafer's co-star in Kinds of Kindness, pulled her hair away from her face with a twinkling star headband. Jane Fonda wore metallic silver ballet flats, showing that comfort and red carpet styling can go hand-in-hand.
On the red carpet Instagram account @checkthetag, commenters had a lot of praise for Schafer's pocketed gown. "Finally someone gives us something!" one wrote. Agreed.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
The Cast of 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
We'd love to get a look at their Netflix queues.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Margaret Qualley Brings a Very 2000s Hair Accessory to the Cannes Red Carpet
Proof a bedazzled headband can be couture.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Taylor Swift Is So Powerful That the NFL Took Her Into Consideration As It Planned Its 2024 Schedule
It’s less about her relationship with Travis Kelce and more about her Eras Tour, though—but still.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Emma Stone's Cannes 2024 Louis Vuitton Gown Tests the Limits of a Plunge Neckline
Her Louis Vuitton look is a red carpet feat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs a Vintage Biker Jacket With Her Go-To Maternity Crop Top
Hailey Bieber paired her go-to baby tee with a vintage biker jacket.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Revives the Peplum Trend at Cannes in a Little White Dress
She makes a throwback trend look surprisingly chic.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Takes On the Sheer Trend in a See-Through Skirt and Blazer
It's all about contrast.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Corset Gown Took Almost Two Months to Sculpt
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look included flowers made from metal.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Outfit Repeats in a White High-Neck Tank Top and Pleated Pants
She hasn't worn it publicly since 2023, but it's worth bringing back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Refreshes Her Minimalist Style With an Unexpectedly Bright Red Sweater
This supermodel loves her closet staples.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Reinvent Mother-Daughter Matching in Baggy Jeans
The duo dressed for the rain in oversized jackets and baggy jeans.
By India Roby Published