Hunter Schafer Confirms Pockets Belong on the Cannes Red Carpet

Her Armani gown looked like liquid metal—and it was surprisingly practical.

Hunter Schafer on the Cannes 2024 red carpet wearing an Armani Prive gown with pockets
It doesn't matter if you're shopping for vacation outfits or hitting the Cannes Film Festival red carpet: Nothing is more delightful than a dress that has pockets. Just ask Kinds of Kindness star Hunter Schafer, who wore a refreshingly practical gown to her premiere on Friday, May 17.

Schafer was styled by her longtime, mononymous collaborator Dara in a strapless Armani Privé gown. The look featured a foldover neckline and fitted, corset-like bodice, which flowed into a straight skirt with a slit in the back. It's a classic dress with a futuristic twist, courtesy of periwinkle fabric that shined and flowed like molten metal while coordinating with her shiny pointed-toe heels. (The material is a red carpet signature for Armani.)

Hunter Schafer arrives on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a liquid-like Armani Privé gown with coordinating blue heels.

Schafer's beauty and accessories styling leaned in an understated direction, to let her dress do the heavy lifting for the cameras. Her hair was pulled into a slicked-back bun, and her makeup included a light pink gloss and rosy cheeks.

If one had to guess Schafer's favorite detail of the entire look, it might be her pockets. She posed with her hands placed inside them in nearly every photo. And why shouldn't she? Red carpets are long and chaotic—she might as well have a place to covertly carry her phone or backup beauty products while walking in front of the cameras.

The most exciting feature of Schafer's gown? Her pockets.

While stars attending the Cannes Film Festival haven't skimped on opulence and glamour this year, they're also choosing looks that give straightforward practicality a glow-up. Margaret Qualley, Schafer's co-star in Kinds of Kindness, pulled her hair away from her face with a twinkling star headband. Jane Fonda wore metallic silver ballet flats, showing that comfort and red carpet styling can go hand-in-hand.

On the red carpet Instagram account @checkthetag, commenters had a lot of praise for Schafer's pocketed gown. "Finally someone gives us something!" one wrote. Agreed.

