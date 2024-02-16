Hunter Schafer Took Couture Maison Margiela From the Runway to the Red Carpet

Hunter Schafer is no stranger to making heads turn with her remarkable sense of style. On Friday, she arrived at the premiere of Cuckoo in Berlin, Germany wearing a dynamic piece from Maison Margiela's newest spring 2024 couture collection, which debuted in Paris just last month.
Schafer, who stars in a leading role in Cuckoo, made her mark on the red carpet in an avant-garde outfit, which features multiple components: a slouchy off-the-shoulder sweater, a slightly hidden floral corset, and a fringed garment that delicately draped over a green skirt. Schafer’s choice to wear textured strips of fabric is likely a nod to the fashion world's current obsession with fringe.
Schafer’s earth-toned couture piece embodies a sense of drama, just as it did when it first debuted on Maison Margiela’s dimly lit runway, staged beneath the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The piece itself is part of a larger artistic exploration of 1930s Parisian life depicted by renowned French artist Brassaï, who inspired John Galliano’s collection.
The actress played into the dramatic nature of her look with a saturated pop of pink eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and an intentionally messy hairstyle with tendrils that framed her face.
As for accessories, Schafer chose to keep things simple, forgong jewelry in order to let her outfit take center stage. Her choice of shoes? Margiela’s Tabi flats, which the fashion world can’t get enough of. Schafer's sage-green pair went perfectly with her look, which was pieced together by her stylist Dara Allen.
Beyond her statement-making look, the Cuckoo premiere is a special moment for the actress: it marks her first major acting gig after Euphoria.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
Yara Shahidi Re-Defined Her Femininity With Fragrance
“There's no singular way to be a girl. That’s what is so difficult about girlhood.”
By Samantha Holender
-
Found: The Best Spring Shoes From Tory Burch, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue
Mesh flats! Slingbacks! Sneakers!
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
All the Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoying the Canadian Ski Slopes
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are clearly ready for next year's Invictus Games.
By Danielle Campoamor