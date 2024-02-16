Hunter Schafer Took Couture Maison Margiela From the Runway to the Red Carpet

Hunter Schafer is no stranger to making heads turn with her remarkable sense of style. On Friday, she arrived at the premiere of Cuckoo in Berlin, Germany wearing a dynamic piece from Maison Margiela's newest spring 2024 couture collection, which debuted in Paris just last month.

Schafer, who stars in a leading role in Cuckoo, made her mark on the red carpet in an avant-garde outfit, which features multiple components: a slouchy off-the-shoulder sweater, a slightly hidden floral corset, and a fringed garment that delicately draped over a green skirt. Schafer’s choice to wear textured strips of fabric is likely a nod to the fashion world's current obsession with fringe.

Hunter Schafer smiles on the 'Cuckoo' red carpet, wearing Maison Margiela. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schafer’s earth-toned couture piece embodies a sense of drama, just as it did when it first debuted on Maison Margiela’s dimly lit runway, staged beneath the Pont Alexandre III in Paris. The piece itself is part of a larger artistic exploration of 1930s Parisian life depicted by renowned French artist Brassaï, who inspired John Galliano’s collection.

Hunter Schafer also wore a bold makeup look featuring pink eyeshadow, shimmering lip gloss, and a messy updo., (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress played into the dramatic nature of her look with a saturated pop of pink eyeshadow, a glossy lip, and an intentionally messy hairstyle with tendrils that framed her face.

As for accessories, Schafer chose to keep things simple, forgong jewelry in order to let her outfit take center stage. Her choice of shoes? Margiela’s Tabi flats, which the fashion world can’t get enough of. Schafer's sage-green pair went perfectly with her look, which was pieced together by her stylist Dara Allen.

Beyond her statement-making look, the Cuckoo premiere is a special moment for the actress: it marks her first major acting gig after Euphoria.