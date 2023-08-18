Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Now that the weather has begun to cool down, I've been reevaluating my wardrobe. In addition to donning longer pants like jeans and trousers, I've been opting for layered looks that incorporate cardigans, jackets, button-downs, and other picks that are easy to take on and off, or to button and un-button. This way, I know that as late summer and early fall weather fluctuates, I'll be prepared, no matter the temperature. And I'm in luck: Right now, J.Crew is taking 25 to 50 percent off hundreds of its wear-now styles, all of which rea perfect for this tricky time of year.

J.Crew's wear-now concept is centered around classic pieces that can be worn for most occasions, personal or professional. These clothes are meant to transcend seasons and trends, and they're constructed so that they hold up year after year. With around 450 styles on sale, it's hard to know which of these items are most worth the investment, so I pored over the sales section to bring you the brand's best styles before the sale ends on August 21.

J. Crew V-Neck Cotton-Blend Cardigan Sweater Was $148, Now $100 at J.Crew This cardigan looks amazing no matter how it's styled—draped over your shoulders, worn loose over a tank top, or even tied around your waist. I love keeping pieces like this in my bag in case the temperature drops or in case the office AC gets a little overzealous.

J. Crew Dainty Gold-Plated Drop-Hoop Earrings Was $20, Now $15 at J.Crew Everyone needs a good go-to pair of hoops, and this pair puts a unique spin on the indispensable classic. They go in like posts, and then cascade in a series of different sized, intersecting gold-plated circles.

J. Crew Long Parke Blazer in Luster Crepe Was $298, Now $200 at J.Crew I'm a big believer in throwing away the (elitist) fashion rules and wearing white after labor day proudly. This blazer is the perfect way to do so.

Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt in Liberty Arrow Floral Fabric Was $98, Now $60 at J.Crew J.Crew refers to this floral pattern as "mood-lifting," and I can't help but agree. The design, made by British print house Liberty, is printed on organic cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit.

J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater-Dress Was $168, Now $100 at J.Crew I have a dress like this, and it's one of my packing staples when I'm going on a trip. It works in any weather, whether worn by itself or layered under a jacket or blazer, and it looks chic no matter the occasion.

J.Crew New Heritage Rollneck Sweater in Stripe Was $98, Now $70 at J.Crew I love a nautical look, and this sweater lets you bring Nantucket energy with you wherever you go, no matter what time of year it is.

J.Crew Ruffle-Trim Eyelet Top in Vintage Rib Was $80, Now $45 at J.Crew Inspired by 70s fashion, this top is made from a lightweight, stretchy cotton blend that's soft to the touch. The ribbed fabric is offset by a ruffle trim and eyelet accented sleeves, making for an elevated day-to-day look.

J.Crew Sports Bra in Liberty Karen's Choice Fabric Was $118, Now $60 at J.Crew This adorable sports bra is made to take you through your favorite medium-impact workout, but it's also great as a crop top. This way, you can run from yoga to your weekend errands seamlessly and stylishly.

Active Mini Skirt in Liberty Karen's Choice Fabric Was $128, Now $65 at J.Crew While you're buying the sports bra, consider the mini skirt that matches it. It's great for casual weekend strolls, made with workouts in mind, and features a pair of full-coverage shorts underneath.

Garçon Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe Was $98, Now $60 at J.Crew I love a good button-down shirt, and this option has a relaxed fit that makes it incredibly versatile. Layer it over a tank top or body suit for a casual look, or wear it on its own and tuck it into a pair of trousers for a more polished feel.

J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch Was $118, Now $85 at J.Crew These pants come in five colorways, including gray, navy, tan, black, and even hot pink. Made from a stretchy polyester and elastane blend, they're ideal for wearing to work on the regular.

J.Crew Ruffle-Collar Mini Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin Was $128, Now $80 at J.Crew This shirtdress combines two of my favorite things: Mini dresses and button-down shirts. Its babydoll-style ruffled collar is offset by the piece's straight, no-nonsense hem and oversized silhouette, resulting in the perfect combination of masculine and feminine.

J.Crew Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt Was $128, Now $85 at J.Crew This pleated skirt looks good with everything from bodysuits to blouses to band t-shirts, making it a staple that belongs in any closet. It comes in six different colorways, but I'm partial to the navy option.

J.Crew Eco Dreamiest Short-Sleeve Pajama Set Was $90, Now $50 at J.Crew Once I invested in a set of premium pajamas, I began to look forward to bedtime like never before. This ultra-soft, stretchy option will upgrade your cozy nights in, too, ensuring that you feel chic even while you sleep.