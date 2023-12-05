J.Crew's Latest Designer Collaboration Is Peak Holiday Perfection

Year after year, as we approach the holidays, our inboxes inevitably fill up with plenty of invites to parties, soirees, and cocktail hours. And while we love to celebrate with friends, sip champagne, and dine on the finest fare, we fashion girls look forward to the season, mainly to dress to the nines. With every invite that comes our way, we're obsessing over creating the best and brightest holiday party outfit. That typically includes any number of luxurious fabrics, metallic accessories, expertly tailored pieces, or a classic LBD. Shopping for said holiday party outfits proves to be just as fun as the event itself, especially when J.Crew, one of our favorite retailers here at MC, drops a limited edition collection just in time for the season.

The brand has teamed up with Ukrainian womenswear designer Anna October for a collection full of pieces begging to be worn to your next holiday party. The new collaboration is a celebration of femininity, meant to make you feel confident and effortlessly sexy, which, if you ask me, is what holiday dressing is all about. Celebrating the launch on Instagram, October wrote, "Holiday adventures don't just happen, they must be created. I hope this collection will encourage people to create them."

With a range of gorgeous sequin slip skirts, satin dresses, and feathered tops, this collection nails the festive look down to a T. With some of Anna October's signature seductive touches such as zigzag stitching, tiny straps, and bralette tops; these pieces are a sure-fire way to elevate any of your holiday plans. A few standouts include a satiny red slip with bustier detailing and tie shoulder straps, a layered mini dress covered in pretty pink sequins, and an elegant ivory patchwork skirt, to name a few. In case you were wondering, pricing ranges from $78 to $398, so there's something special for every budget.

See the Anna October X collection in action on the designer and some of her muses, below, then shop our favorite pieces. Don't wait too long, though—pieces are already selling out.

