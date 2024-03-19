Even in a thrown-on, pre-workout get-up, Jennifer Lawrence knows how to exude Old Hollywood glamour. The actress was spotted on her way to the gym yesterday wearing what looked like the most elevated version of a robe and slippers. Her accessories channeled the spirit of a '60s movie star—that is, if Audrey Hepburn wore AirPods and carried a Hydroflask.

Lawrence wrapped a grey scarf around her head and shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with square-framed tortoise shell Bottega Veneta sunglasses, as if to say, "No photos, please!"

She completed the look with a long, chocolate brown tie-belt coat. The oversized outfit put comfort first, as seen with her navy blue Halfinger clogs and black Alo Yoga high-waist leggings. Lawrence carried a robin's egg blue Hydroflask in one hand and a buttercup yellow iPhone in the other, reminding on-lookers that, yes, this photo is actually from 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence mixes Old Hollywood with sleepover chic on her way to the gym. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This is a familiar style for Lawrence. Just last month, the star was photographed in a long brown coat, black head scarf, and big, black paparazzi-blocking sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lawrence pictured several weeks ago during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her vintage sensibilities have been a constant in recent history, with ladylike silk headscarves and Old Hollywood silhouettes becoming recent staples of her wardrobe. Case in point: Lawrence wearing a gray wool maxi skirt paired with a sheer organza blouse, silver metallic belt, gold hoop earrings, and pointed black pumps to the LVMH Prize cocktail a few weeks ago during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress attended the LVMH Prize cocktail party while in Paris several weeks ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Oscars red carpet last week, Lawrence channeled a glammed-up '50s housewife in her strapless black-and-white polka-dot gown from Christian Dior Haute Couture’s Spring 2024 collection, paired with a matching wrap, a Swarovski diamond necklace, and a coordinating tennis bracelet.

Lawrence wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture dress on the Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The retro inspiration could be coming from one of Lawrence's rumored projects, Sue, a biopic starring Lawrence as the '60s Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers. But last year, when Andy Cohen asked the actress about any recent movement in production, Lawrence said, "No, but I’m open." Maybe she's just an old soul.

Ahead, find the core components of Lawrence's loungewear outfit to test-drive just-rolled-out-of-bed glamour for yourself.