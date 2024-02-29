Jennifer Lawrence Goes Incognito in a Paparazzi-Proof Scarf and Sunglasses

She tried to coast under the radar at The Row's Paris Fashion Week show.

Jennifer Lawrence at The Row Fall/Winter 2024 show February 2024
published

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion brand, The Row, has embraced a quiet luxury ethos since its inception. For the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase at Paris Fashion Week, the designer duo emphasized the "quiet" in quiet luxury, encouraging their guests, A-listers included, to tuck away their phones and live in the moment. With phone usage banned from capturing the newly debuted collection during the show, guests were instead provided with a notebook and pencil to jot down their thoughts in real-time.

There was one guest in particular who not only abided by the rules but dressed perfectly for the occasion: Jennifer Lawrence.

While there's no confirmation surrounding Lawrence's attendance inside the venue (or anyone's for that matter), it seems as though she was in close proximity to the event Wednesday afternoon. Amid a swarm of fans waiting outside, the No Hard Feelings actress attempted to fly under the radar via her clothes—as a true The Row enthusiast would.

Jennifer Lawrence at The Row Fall/Winter 2024 show February 2024

Jennifer Lawrence at The Row's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

J. Law was photographed in a cherry-colored maxi dress (hello, the red color trend!) peaking underneath a long chocolate brown coat. She hid most of her face with huge, paparazzi-blocking sunglasses and a black scarf that shrouded her entire head. The actress completed her outfit with a sleek black handbag and pointed leather boots, both of which were neutral and added to the anonymous feel of Lawrence's incognito outfit.

Her recent appearance is a 180-degree contrast to the outfit she wore earlier at the start of PFW. At Dior's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, Lawrence flaunted a long black coat and a gray three-piece suit which consisted of an oversized blazer, a plunging vest, and straight-leg trousers.

While Lawrence embraced the attention at Dior, her super low-key outfit worn outside of The Row embodied a "Hello, I'm here! But don't look at me..." kind of energy.

Jennifer Lawrence Dior show fall 2024 black suit coat sheer tights sunglasses low heel pumps Paris Fashion Week

Days before, Lawrence was seen heading to the Dior show.

There's no sign of whether Lawrence's appearance at The Row runway show will ever be confirmed. And the intention behind her fully covered look might not ever be revealed—it will likely remain a JLaw mystery.

However, similar to that of Paris Hilton's viral "anti-paparazzi" scarf worn in 2016—or even the Olsens twins' lengthy history of shielding their faces with their Birkin bags—it seems that Lawrence is simply following a long-lived tradition of keeping things on the down low.

