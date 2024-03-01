ICYMI: Jennifer Lawrence is in Paris, and her outfits while visiting the French capital are a celebration of old-school glamour. Since attending Dior's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this week, the actress has been spotted strolling throughout the French capital in a selection of sophistiated looks that possess a vintage sensibility. Just last night, Lawrence wore two outfits embodying the ladylike fashion trend back-to-back, proving that she's ready to accept her much-deserved street-style flowers.

For her first look, the No Hard Feelings star wore a beige jacket styled with a black leather maxi skirt, black boots, and a dark handbag to match. The standout element, however, was the multicolored silk scarf she elegantly wrapped around her head. Lawrence tied her scarf under her chin to create an incredibly elevated way of protecting her hair from Paris' windy weather, as any stylish Upper East Sider would do (despite the fact that she's a West Village resident and is, as you know, currently in France).

Jennifer Lawrence spotted in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This moment marks the second time this week Lawrence has opted for a head covering. The day before, the actress shielded much of her face with a giant black scarf and oversized sunglasses, acting as an "anti-paparazzi device" to steer away the attention and coast on the down low.

For her second look, Lawrence transitioned into another outfit to attend the LVMH Prize cocktail party, which celebrated the brand's commitment to emerging designers. Upon her arrival, she was captured wearing a sheer number, styled in a way that put an Old Hollywood spin on the barely-there trend.

Later in the night, the actress attended the LVMH Prize cocktail party in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Law's ensemble of choice was a head-to-toe Dior look (no surprise here, as she is a brand ambassador for the French fashion house). Her outfit featured a gray wool maxi skirt paired with a sheer organza blouse, which revealed a matching bralette underneath. Lawrence accessorized her look with a silver metallic belt, gold hoop earrings, and pointed black pumps.

Lawrence's ensemble included a sheer Dior gown and black pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are only a few more days left until Paris Fashion Week comes to an end—which is still plenty of time to see what JLaw has in store next. Even if she decides to end her Parisian street style sightings here, Lawrence's ladylike looks so far have been more than enough to place the actress in the style Hall of Fame.