Jennifer Lopez Snuck Into the 2025 Grammys in a Dramatic Sculptural Sheer Skirt
In true J.Lo form, the star looked as glamorous as can be.
The 2025 Grammys red carpet has come and gone, and with it brought plenty of jaw-dropping moments from some of our favorite musicians. For instance, Sabrina Carpenter was a doll in a dreamy blue JW Anderson gown, and we'll be talking about Taylor Swift's corseted Vivienne Westwood mini dress for weeks. But there was just as much fashion to fawn over off the carpet, too. In a surprise appearance, Jennifer Lopez stealthily slipped into the Grammy Awards wearing a look too glamorous not to share.
To present the award for Best Latin Pop Album, J.Lo arrived at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena in a Stephane Rolland Fall 2024 Couture look, complete with a black turtleneck crop top with long glove-like sleeves and a voluminous sheer sequined skirt. She kicked the glamour up a notch with black smokey eye makeup and a glittery clutch. Working with stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, this look will surely go down as another of Lopez's best fashion outfits.
Lopez's 2025 Grammys look continues her high streak of ultra-luxe outfits. Just last night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala, the "Marry Me" singer wore a backless LaPointe dress with a naval-gazing plunge neckline. To top off the shimmery look, Lopez added a Harry Kotlar cushion-cut diamond drop necklace, estimated to be worth a staggering $25 million.
Prior to that, Lopez took method dressing to the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in a Kiss of the Spider-Woman take on the naked dress. For the film's red carpet premiere, the actor wore a floor-length black lace gown by Valdrin Sahiti covered in crystals resembling spiderwebs. After receiving a standing ovation, Lopez changed into a web-covered catsuit by Zuhair Murad. We can always count on the singer to turn heads on-stage and off-duty.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
