Jennifer Lopez Snuck Into the 2025 Grammys in a Dramatic Sculptural Sheer Skirt

The 2025 Grammys red carpet has come and gone, and with it brought plenty of jaw-dropping moments from some of our favorite musicians. For instance, Sabrina Carpenter was a doll in a dreamy blue JW Anderson gown, and we'll be talking about Taylor Swift's corseted Vivienne Westwood mini dress for weeks. But there was just as much fashion to fawn over off the carpet, too. In a surprise appearance, Jennifer Lopez stealthily slipped into the Grammy Awards wearing a look too glamorous not to share.

To present the award for Best Latin Pop Album, J.Lo arrived at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena in a Stephane Rolland Fall 2024 Couture look, complete with a black turtleneck crop top with long glove-like sleeves and a voluminous sheer sequined skirt. She kicked the glamour up a notch with black smokey eye makeup and a glittery clutch. Working with stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, this look will surely go down as another of Lopez's best fashion outfits.

Jennifer Lopez's Stephane Rolland Couture look brought the drama with a volumized sequin skirt and turtleneck crop top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the beauty front, Lopez matched her smokey eyeshadow to her top and wore a classic nude lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's 2025 Grammys look continues her high streak of ultra-luxe outfits. Just last night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala, the "Marry Me" singer wore a backless LaPointe dress with a naval-gazing plunge neckline. To top off the shimmery look, Lopez added a Harry Kotlar cushion-cut diamond drop necklace, estimated to be worth a staggering $25 million.

Lopez started her 2025 Grammys fashion on a high note with a plunging Lapointe gown at the Pre-Grammy Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to that, Lopez took method dressing to the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in a Kiss of the Spider-Woman take on the naked dress. For the film's red carpet premiere, the actor wore a floor-length black lace gown by Valdrin Sahiti covered in crystals resembling spiderwebs. After receiving a standing ovation, Lopez changed into a web-covered catsuit by Zuhair Murad. We can always count on the singer to turn heads on-stage and off-duty.

The actor decided to method dress for the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere spiderweb-covered gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)