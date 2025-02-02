Sabrina Carpenter's Custom 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Look Leaves Quite an Impression
The pint-sized pop star oozed glamour from every pore at her first-ever Grammy Awards.
Sabrina Carpenter knows her references, and it showed on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. The Polly Pocket lookalike clearly understood the sartorial assignment for her first-ever appearance at the show, where she's nominated in six categories for her album Short 'n Sweet and its record-breaking singles: "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."
Styled for the debut by wunderkind Jared Ellner, the 26-year-old wore a custom, backless baby blue silk gown by JW Anderson embellished with tiers of tonal blue feathers. She accessorized the halter dress with a Chopard 50-carat brilliant-cut diamond pendant necklace that trailed down her back. But we can definitely expect a costume change later in the evening, when the hitmaker takes the stage for a performance.
As for her glam, Carpenter stuck to her beauty signatures: glowing skin, flushed statement cheeks, pouty lips, and a Brigitte Bardot-coded blowout with bouncy blonde bangs. Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez also applied a hint of baby-pink blush for the extra-special occasion.
Usually, the star channels one of two aesthetic vibes: siren or babydoll. What unites the two sides of her personal style, though, is an overarching obsession with nostalgia. Memorably, Carpenter paid homage to pop icon Madonna by pulling the exact strapless white sequin gown she wore to the 1991 Oscars for the MTV VMAS 2024 red carpet.
And that's not the only way in which the look honored pop music through the ages. The stunning corset dress with a scalloped sweetheart neckline happened to be an archival design by Bob Mackie, the genius designer behind many of Cher's greatest outfits. Glossy red ombré lips and platinum curls styled with a deep side-part, meanwhile, made the vision complete.
Even when she's wearing contemporary clothing, Carpenter strives to emulate It girls from other eras. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, for instance, the pop star walked the red carpet in a custom Tory Burch two-piece that layered a black croc-embossed bodysuit with a shimmering see-through skirt. The slip dress silhouette, along with her lived-in Claudia Schiffer-inspired hair, recalled the trends and supermodels of the '90s. The gown's gauzy sheerness, however, tapped into her penchant for lingerie-inspired dressing on tour. The design was an elongated version of a Spring/Summer 2024 runway standout originally modeled by Emily Ratajkowski. With a few pivotal styling choices, though, Carpenter made it completely her own.
Carpenter's big night at the 2025 Grammys will go down in history. And so will her dazzling red carpet debut.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Grammy Attendees Are Wearing Blue Heart Pins for a Special Reason
This red carpet accessory is significant.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Can’t-Miss 2025 Grammys Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates
Tune in for updates, photos, and fashion commentary reported live from music's biggest night.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Mixes '80s Polka Dot Prints Like a Professional
The model paid homage to her famous mom *and* her own fashion history with the look.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Out Sabrina Carpentered Herself Pairing Micro-Micro Shorts and a Leopard Blazer
She was brave to trot it out at the height of winter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Toasts Her Christmas Special in Vintage Chanel Faux Furs and an Opulent Holiday Shoe Trend
She's dressed like the host with the most.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sabrina Carpenter Tops Her Sequin Mini Dress With an Affordable Aritzia Winter Coat
The pop star paired her metallic gold mini dress with a surprisingly affordable coat.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Channels Taylor Swift's NFL Girlfriend Style in a Cowboys Sweatshirt and Jorts
She's really channeling Taylor Swift.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Swaps Her Sultry Silver Chainmail Dress for a Babydoll LBD
She has the range.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Crop Top and Plaid Skirt Outfit Is Right Out of Taylor Swift's Closet
The singer took a page from her mentor's style playbook.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' Tour Lace Jumpsuit Is the Peak of Lingerie Dressing
Patou designed the nearly-naked piece for her tour.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated