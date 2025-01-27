Everyone was caught in Jennifer Lopez's web at the first major premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The actor went method for the Kiss of the Spider Woman red carpet on Jan. 26 in a gothic update to her preferred naked dress silhouette. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn selected a floor-length gown by Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti, crafted entirely from sheer black lace. Over the top, a shimmering web crafted from hundreds of crystals radiated out from the right side of Lopez's hip and extended asymmetrically down her skirt. A second web with an exaggerated crystal appliqué center perched on her left shoulder and extended down the sleeve.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in a black lace dress with a crystal web overlay. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez only needed a few formal accessories to weave her entire look together: a black Tyler Ellis clutch, sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps, and a diamond cocktail ring. A teased up-do, nude glossy lip, and soap nails—all J.Lo beauty staples—rounded out her avant-goth premiere styling.

Lopez accessorized with a black clutch, platform heels, and an oversize ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't Marvel territory—it's an upcoming musical drama based off a stage musical (and earlier, a 1976 novel) of the same name. Lopez executive produced the film and stars as its titular enchantress, who appears in an Argentine prisoner's dreams while he serves a sentence.

The gown Lopez chose to kick off Spider Woman press continues her streak of dramatic naked dresses while subtly paying homage to the film. Its designer, Valdrin Sahiti, refers to his role as a "dreammaker" on Instagram. (See what J.Lo did there?)

Sahiti specializes in crystalline dresses for celebrities indulging in all-out glamour. Clients who've tapped the brand for fantastical bespoke pieces include the likes of Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj.

Earlier in the day, Lopez arrived in Park City wearing a fur coat and her beloved Himalayan Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's trip to Park City, Utah, for the annual Sundance Film Festival has come with opulent updates to her personal style codes so far. She touched down wearing a winter white jacket and pants with Amina Muaddi boots, and her Himalayan Birkin bag, plus an Hermès Kelly belt.

The mountainside film festival is usually a destination for après-ski outfits and fur coats, but this is J.Lo we're talking about. She's always going to pack a naked dress—and make it on-theme at that.