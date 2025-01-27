Jennifer Lopez Spins a Crystal Web in Her Sundance 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Premiere Naked Dress

It's method dressing the J.Lo way.

Jennifer Lopez wears a lace naked dress with a spider web detail to the Sundance premiere of &#039;Kiss of the Spider Woman&#039;
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated
in News

Everyone was caught in Jennifer Lopez's web at the first major premiere of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The actor went method for the Kiss of the Spider Woman red carpet on Jan. 26 in a gothic update to her preferred naked dress silhouette. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn selected a floor-length gown by Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti, crafted entirely from sheer black lace. Over the top, a shimmering web crafted from hundreds of crystals radiated out from the right side of Lopez's hip and extended asymmetrically down her skirt. A second web with an exaggerated crystal appliqué center perched on her left shoulder and extended down the sleeve.

Jennifer Lopez wears a naked spider dress on the Sundance red carpet of a spider woman movie

Jennifer Lopez attends the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere in a black lace dress with a crystal web overlay.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez only needed a few formal accessories to weave her entire look together: a black Tyler Ellis clutch, sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps, and a diamond cocktail ring. A teased up-do, nude glossy lip, and soap nails—all J.Lo beauty staples—rounded out her avant-goth premiere styling.

Jennifer Lopez wears a crystal web naked dress and high pumps to the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere

Lopez accessorized with a black clutch, platform heels, and an oversize ring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't Marvel territory—it's an upcoming musical drama based off a stage musical (and earlier, a 1976 novel) of the same name. Lopez executive produced the film and stars as its titular enchantress, who appears in an Argentine prisoner's dreams while he serves a sentence.

The gown Lopez chose to kick off Spider Woman press continues her streak of dramatic naked dresses while subtly paying homage to the film. Its designer, Valdrin Sahiti, refers to his role as a "dreammaker" on Instagram. (See what J.Lo did there?)

Sahiti specializes in crystalline dresses for celebrities indulging in all-out glamour. Clients who've tapped the brand for fantastical bespoke pieces include the likes of Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj.

Jennifer Lopez wears a fur coat and carries her himalayan birkin in Park City

Earlier in the day, Lopez arrived in Park City wearing a fur coat and her beloved Himalayan Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's trip to Park City, Utah, for the annual Sundance Film Festival has come with opulent updates to her personal style codes so far. She touched down wearing a winter white jacket and pants with Amina Muaddi boots, and her Himalayan Birkin bag, plus an Hermès Kelly belt.

The mountainside film festival is usually a destination for après-ski outfits and fur coats, but this is J.Lo we're talking about. She's always going to pack a naked dress—and make it on-theme at that.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸