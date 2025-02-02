Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Plunging, Backless Dress With a $25 Million Cushion-Cut Diamond Necklace
The icon continues her "revenge dress" trend with a dangerously low-cut neckline.
Since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, Jennifer Lopez has debuted a number of "revenge dresses." But it was the outfit she wore to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 1 that sent the ultimate message.
Arriving at the event, which is honoring Jody Gerson in 2025, J.Lo posed on the red carpet in a shimmery, backless LaPointe dress featuring a deep plunging neckline. The dress's low-cut neckline, which revealed her torso, is reminiscent of the iconic green Versace gown Lopez wore to the Grammys in 2000. LaPointe's Coated Jersey Deep Cowl Neck Gown in the color clay is available to shop for $1,250.
The "Marry Me" singer—who is styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi—accessorized the dress with a Harry Kotlar cushion-cut diamond drop necklace, rumored to be worth $25 million, per the Daily Mail.
According to the outlet, Céline Dion wore the stunning "Riviera" necklace, which totals 182 carats, in her "Ashes" music video. The unforgettable necklace was also spotted on The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski when she attended the SAG Awards in 2020. Lopez completed her outfit with a fur coat and a Judith Leiber resin clutch.
Lopez's dress is the latest in a long line of jaw-dropping red carpet outfits she's debuted in 2025 alone. Just last month, the actress attended the premiere of her forthcoming movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, wearing a floor-length naked gown adorned with an intricate crystal web, created by Albanian designer Valdrin Sahiti.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
In an interview with ELLE, Lopez discussed the types of movies she wants to star in moving forward. "I want to tell the gamut of stories," she told the outlet. "Uplifting, empowering stories, and entertaining stories, and gangster movies. I want to do everything that men do. I want to do all of it."
She also called the idea that women only want to watch romantic movies "insulting," saying, "[Women] have been leaders of countries. We have run empires; we have done all of these things throughout history, and we should tell all of those stories."
