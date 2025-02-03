After months of wearing black and white to promote The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 in screaming color.

Working with longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift entered Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena to celebrate The Tortured Poets Department's five Grammy nominations in a custom, red-hot corseted mini dress by Vivienne Westwood. The 2025 Grammys best-dressed-worthy style was completely covered in ruby crystal embellishments and featured a one-shoulder silhouette. Its cinched-in shape referenced looks she's pulled from Vivienne Westwood and Versace throughout her most recent album era.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Feb. 2 Grammy awards in a red hot corseted mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift paired her Grammys red carpet outfit with ruby red Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and towering red sandal heels by Casadei. The all-red-everything look was a dramatic break from her color palette over the past year, where she promoted her latest album in an exclusively neutral palette. And of course, Swift's look also came with a swipe of her favorite Pat McGrath red lipstick.

Some fans online speculated that the look was a reference to the Kansas City Chiefs—considering that the team, including Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, is playing in the Super Bowl next week. A "T" charm along the hem of her dress also supported the theory, and possibly referenced one of her songs. In "Guilty as Sin?" she muses whether her lover has "written 'mine' on my upper thigh, only in my mind?"

But most obviously, the superstar sparkles and silhouette hinted that Swift is preparing to enter a new style era. In Swiftdom, a hard-right turn into a vibrant new color palette tends to mean....something.

Swift paired her gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy red heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "Down Bad" singer's Tortured Poets Department era fashion journey officially kicked off at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Swift arrived in a black and white custom Schiaparelli gown with a draped skirt and elbow-length gloves to clinch her fourth Album of the Year Award for Midnights—and to announce TTPD's imminent release in one of her acceptance speeches. Ever the intentional dresser, her vintage watch choker was set to midnight just before she walked the carpet to hint at the upcoming release.

Swift wore custom Schiaparelli to the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she took home her fourth Album of the Year trophy for 2022's Midnights. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the start, Taylor Swift's eleven Grammy Awards appearances have shown her affinity for matching her personal style to her sound. Walking the red carpet for the first time as a Best New Artist nominee in 2008, she wore a prom-like purple gown with a drop waist and romantic petal detailing along the skirt. The colors and embellishments winked at the swirling imagery on her self-titled debut album.

Two years later, she went home with her first four Grammy Awards for Fearless, all collected in a navy-blue off-the-shoulder gown.

Swift attended her first Grammy Awards in 2008, when she was nominated for Best New Artist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She then won her first four Grammy Awards in a sequin off-the-shoulder gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Swift's total Grammy Award wins grew, so did the labels on her red carpet dresses. She clinched three Grammys for 1989—and set the record for most-searched Grammys acceptance speech—in a vibrant Versace two-piece set with a mile-high slit in the skirt. The modern colors and silhouette were a sign of her transformation from country singer-songwriter to Billboard-topping pop icon.

Later Grammys appearances saw Taylor Swift relying on her favorite designers for the red carpet. She returned to Oscar de la Renta for the 2021 Grammys, where she won Album of the Year for folklore. And deep in her Midnights era in 2023, she wore a deep blue matching set by Roberto Cavalli—the designer behind many of her eventual Eras Tour outfits.

In 2016, Taylor Swift took home her second Album of the Year award in a color-block set by Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And in 2021, she won Album of the Year again for folklore while wearing Oscar de la Renta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift currently holds 14 career Grammy Award wins and 52 nominations. At the 2025 Grammys, she's in the running for Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album of the Year, along with a Best Pop Duo nod for "us" with Gracie Abrams. No matter how the 2025 ceremony turns out, she already has a real legacy to leave. With Midnights' AOTY triumph in 2024, Swift became the female artist with the most wins in that prestigious Grammy category.