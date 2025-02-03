Taylor Swift's Red Hot Grammys 2025 Corset Mini Dress Officially Starts Her Next Style Era
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
After months of wearing black and white to promote The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 in screaming color.
Working with longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift entered Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena to celebrate The Tortured Poets Department's five Grammy nominations in a custom, red-hot corseted mini dress by Vivienne Westwood. The 2025 Grammys best-dressed-worthy style was completely covered in ruby crystal embellishments and featured a one-shoulder silhouette. Its cinched-in shape referenced looks she's pulled from Vivienne Westwood and Versace throughout her most recent album era.
Swift paired her Grammys red carpet outfit with ruby red Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and towering red sandal heels by Casadei. The all-red-everything look was a dramatic break from her color palette over the past year, where she promoted her latest album in an exclusively neutral palette. And of course, Swift's look also came with a swipe of her favorite Pat McGrath red lipstick.
Some fans online speculated that the look was a reference to the Kansas City Chiefs—considering that the team, including Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, is playing in the Super Bowl next week. A "T" charm along the hem of her dress also supported the theory, and possibly referenced one of her songs. In "Guilty as Sin?" she muses whether her lover has "written 'mine' on my upper thigh, only in my mind?"
But most obviously, the superstar sparkles and silhouette hinted that Swift is preparing to enter a new style era. In Swiftdom, a hard-right turn into a vibrant new color palette tends to mean....something.
The "Down Bad" singer's Tortured Poets Department era fashion journey officially kicked off at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Swift arrived in a black and white custom Schiaparelli gown with a draped skirt and elbow-length gloves to clinch her fourth Album of the Year Award for Midnights—and to announce TTPD's imminent release in one of her acceptance speeches. Ever the intentional dresser, her vintage watch choker was set to midnight just before she walked the carpet to hint at the upcoming release.
From the start, Taylor Swift's eleven Grammy Awards appearances have shown her affinity for matching her personal style to her sound. Walking the red carpet for the first time as a Best New Artist nominee in 2008, she wore a prom-like purple gown with a drop waist and romantic petal detailing along the skirt. The colors and embellishments winked at the swirling imagery on her self-titled debut album.
Two years later, she went home with her first four Grammy Awards for Fearless, all collected in a navy-blue off-the-shoulder gown.
As Swift's total Grammy Award wins grew, so did the labels on her red carpet dresses. She clinched three Grammys for 1989—and set the record for most-searched Grammys acceptance speech—in a vibrant Versace two-piece set with a mile-high slit in the skirt. The modern colors and silhouette were a sign of her transformation from country singer-songwriter to Billboard-topping pop icon.
Later Grammys appearances saw Taylor Swift relying on her favorite designers for the red carpet. She returned to Oscar de la Renta for the 2021 Grammys, where she won Album of the Year for folklore. And deep in her Midnights era in 2023, she wore a deep blue matching set by Roberto Cavalli—the designer behind many of her eventual Eras Tour outfits.
Taylor Swift currently holds 14 career Grammy Award wins and 52 nominations. At the 2025 Grammys, she's in the running for Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album of the Year, along with a Best Pop Duo nod for "us" with Gracie Abrams. No matter how the 2025 ceremony turns out, she already has a real legacy to leave. With Midnights' AOTY triumph in 2024, Swift became the female artist with the most wins in that prestigious Grammy category.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
