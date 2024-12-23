Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Rare Himalayan Birkin Shopping With a Matching Snow White Coat
Just casually braving holidays with a rare, $500,000 Birkin bag.
Today in "Stars Being Just Like Us" moments: Jennifer Lopez was spotted braving holiday season retail crowds this weekend while out shopping with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme.
But, today in "Reminders That Stars Also Really Aren't Just Like Us" moments: Lopez was carrying her ultra-rare $500,000 Himalayan Croc Birkin bag for the outing.
Lopez, her daughter, and the Himalayan Croc Birkin were seen shopping at Ralph Lauren and the Uniquities Consignment House antique store in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Dec. 21, and, for some people, the Birkin sighting might have been the most exciting part of this sentence. That's because the bag, in addition to being ultra-expensive, is also ultra rare—luxury auction house Madison Avenue Couture has called it the "holy grail" of all Birkin styles, and it ranks rarest among Lopez's personal Birkin collection.
The Himalayan Croc Birkin just naturally takes center stage in any outfit. That doesn't mean it isn't also worth taking a moment to appreciate the rest of Lopez's last-minute shopping look, including her ankle-length snow white, oversized coat, and white sunglasses.
Lopez is making "doing last-minute holiday shopping while carrying a rare and expensive bag" her niche lately. On Friday, the Unstoppable actress was spotted shopping at the Brentwood Country Mart carrying what appeared to be the navy crocodile-skin Hermès Kelly bag that she picked up on Black Friday during her Rodeo Drive Hermès shopping spree.
For that outing, Lopez paired the reportedly $80,000 bag with an oversized gray Coach winter coat, baggy jeans, and white sneakers, for a casual Christmas shopping look.
So, yeah, just another reminder that Lopez is both "just like us" (shopping in baggy jeans and white sneakers) and not "just like us" (while carrying bags that cost more than most people's cars...or houses).
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
