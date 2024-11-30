Jennifer Lopez Stacks Her All-Time Classics—a Trench Coat, Jeans, and Rare Birkin Bag—for an Hermès Shopping Spree
No one shops like Jenny from the block!
There's Black Friday shopping, and then there's Jennifer Lopez's version of Black Friday shopping.
On Friday, Nov. 29, the Maid in Manhattan star went on a post-Thanksgiving Day shopping spree at a Hermès store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California, TMZ first reported. According to the outlet, the singer was in the market for an ultra-rare (and ultra-expensive) blue Kelly Hermes crocodile limited edition bag, which reportedly retails at around $80,000.
While spending her hard-earned money, Lopez wore a simple white button-up shirt underneath a chic, knee-length overcoat, coupled with a pair of blue jeans, sunglasses, and one of her many rare Birkin bags (because when shopping for a rare bag you should absolutely wear another rare bag).
While the exact brand of Lope'z Black Friday shirt, jeans and coat are unknown at the time of publication, there are plenty of similar options for the fashionistas among us to choose from—either for themselves or for a special someone this holiday season. (Hint: they're also on sale!)
Lopez appeared to get an early start on Holiday shopping just one day after posting a somewhat cryptic Thanksgiving Day message, and as her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly spent the day with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
"I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving," Lopez captioned the festive Instagram post, which was shared alongside a picture of the actress posing with her Thanksgiving dinner. "I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡"
As Marie Claire previously reported, Lopez wore a light-weight knit sweater covered in cherry blossoms, which bloomed across her chest and arms. Its almost-see-through fabrication offered a stylish peek at her nude bra. Turns out, Lopez's Turkey Day look is actually a Zara sweater several seasons old.
Prior to Thanksgiving, Lopez was also spotted wearing another fall-forward outfit, featuring a pair of wide-leg pants, a simple white top, and another one of her go-to rare Birkin bags.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Of course, Lopez is known for dressing down some of the most exclusive Birkin and Hermès bags in her extensive collection. Earlier this Fall, in October, the singer paired one of her rarest Birkins—a Birkin 30 with contrasting leather valued at $39,500 on the luxury resale market—with a simple pair of baggy, extra-wide leg jeans.
She completed the rest of her look with a houndstooth P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer and a solid button-up shirt underneath.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
