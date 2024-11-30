There's Black Friday shopping, and then there's Jennifer Lopez's version of Black Friday shopping.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the Maid in Manhattan star went on a post-Thanksgiving Day shopping spree at a Hermès store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California, TMZ first reported. According to the outlet, the singer was in the market for an ultra-rare (and ultra-expensive) blue Kelly Hermes crocodile limited edition bag, which reportedly retails at around $80,000.

While spending her hard-earned money, Lopez wore a simple white button-up shirt underneath a chic, knee-length overcoat, coupled with a pair of blue jeans, sunglasses, and one of her many rare Birkin bags (because when shopping for a rare bag you should absolutely wear another rare bag).

While the exact brand of Lope'z Black Friday shirt, jeans and coat are unknown at the time of publication, there are plenty of similar options for the fashionistas among us to choose from—either for themselves or for a special someone this holiday season. (Hint: they're also on sale!)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Easy Care Stretch Cotton Shirt $62.65 at Nordstrom

Walk This Way Wool Blend Oversized Coat $209.99 at Nordstrom

Lopez appeared to get an early start on Holiday shopping just one day after posting a somewhat cryptic Thanksgiving Day message, and as her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly spent the day with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

"I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving," Lopez captioned the festive Instagram post, which was shared alongside a picture of the actress posing with her Thanksgiving dinner. "I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡"

As Marie Claire previously reported, Lopez wore a light-weight knit sweater covered in cherry blossoms, which bloomed across her chest and arms. Its almost-see-through fabrication offered a stylish peek at her nude bra. Turns out, Lopez's Turkey Day look is actually a Zara sweater several seasons old.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prior to Thanksgiving, Lopez was also spotted wearing another fall-forward outfit, featuring a pair of wide-leg pants, a simple white top , and another one of her go-to rare Birkin bags .

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Of course, Lopez is known for dressing down some of the most exclusive Birkin and Hermès bags in her extensive collection. Earlier this Fall, in October, the singer paired one of her rarest Birkins—a Birkin 30 with contrasting leather valued at $39,500 on the luxury resale market—with a simple pair of baggy, extra-wide leg jeans.

She completed the rest of her look with a houndstooth P.A.R.O.S.H. blazer and a solid button-up shirt underneath.