Diamonds are not quite a girl's best friend in the Jennifer Lopez book of style. The title actually belongs to a Birkin bag.

Make that Birkin bags, plural. The boxy leather top-handle tote Hermès released in 1984 to honor French actress Jane Birkin has become J.Lo's stylistic calling card forty years later. Nearly every Jennifer Lopez milestone and news story in the past 365 days has come with a fresh Birkin sighting. She has a graduation Birkin, a house-hunting Birkin, a riding-bikes-in-the-Hamptons-and-feeling-free Birkin. She also has a gym Birkin, the ultimate designer bag flex. Some of these bags are styled in several ways: with jeans and button-ups, with work dresses, with monochromatic sweater sets. The end effect is always the same. Given the bags' sought-after status and the exotic versions she carries, Lopez's collection looks like the definition of opulence.

In honor of her impressive catalog and all the creative ways she styled it this past year, I've taken the liberty of ranking Jennifer Lopez's 2024 Birkin bags from rare to rarest. I organized the bags based both on their reported value in the luxury consignment market as well as how often Lopez carries them. And while I have to shout-out her equally rare wicker Kelly bag and her extensive vault of Lady Dior purses, this list is entirely dedicated to Birkins.

"Love Don't Cost a Thing," but her bag collection comes with quite the receipts. And by the time I hit "Publish" on this story, Lopez might have a brand-new Birkin to call her own. She did just go on an Hermès shopping spree, after all.

Jennifer Lopez's Classic Black Birkin Bag

Let's start at the very beginning: Jennifer Lopez's black leather Birkin 35. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We begin with the luxury crewneck T-shirt of Jennifer Lopez's Birkin bag collection, the Birkin that goes with everything and travels with her everywhere. It's a black Birkin 35, in classic leather. (Having not seen the bag up-close, it's difficult to determine whether her style is in Togo, Epsom, or Clemence leather specifically, three of the more typical varieties for Hermès.)

This is what Hermès experts call a standard Birkin: It's not made with exotic skins, and it doesn't have limited-edition features like the rare Shadow Birkin, Cargo Birkin, or Ghillies Birkin. Many listed on resale sites like Fashionphile ring up between $12,000 and $15,000.

That said, it's a special bag in the wide world of designer totes—most clients have to be invited to buy one, after all. Jennifer Lopez treats hers like the elevated essential that it is, carrying this year with both run-of-the-mill loungewear and more luxurious leopard coats. She also matched it to a revenge top like the Leo she is.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lopez's Taupe Togo Birkin Bag

Another of Lopez's neutral Birkin bags, she carries this style with more understated outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For you or me, a creamy beige Birkin bag with silver hardware is a once-in-a-lifetime accessory. For Jennifer Lopez, it's more of an everyday designer tote bag. According to Handbag Clinic the scratch-resistant, grainy leather used on this style is a more standard offering in the Hermès handbag lexicon. The Birkin 30 silhouette, too, is more common than a diminutive Birkin 25 (the domain of top-tier clients like J.Lo). She most recently styled this one in a relatively low-key way—with a Tod's trench and jeans to shop at the Hermès Beverly Hills flagship.

Jennifer Lopez's Snow White Crocodile Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez owns at least five crocodile skin Birkin bags. This white one appears the most frequently in her wardrobe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the second-most carried Birkin bag in Jennifer Lopez's archive by my own unofficial tally. In the past year alone, Marie Claire has covered this bag showing up alongside: a T-shirt and naked shoes, a beige sweater set, flared jeans and a trench, Ugg boots and a cable-knit sweater, and several HIIT-ready loungewear sets. (On more than one occasion, writers have dubbed it her "gym Birkin.") The smaller size and exotic material send the valuation skyward. Some albino croc Birkins like J.Lo's command around $20,000, while others are listed for more than $80,000. I can only wonder what kind of patina Lopez's is developing from its proximity to her workout equipment.

Jennifer Lopez's Crocodile Chocolate Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez prepared for her Met Gala hosting gig while carrying a chocolate brown Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When this Birkin bag made its first 2024 appearance on J.Lo's arm back in May, it was commanding around $20,000 at resale. Cut to December: It'll cost closer to $39,000. The beauty of its Hershey-dyed exterior and glimmering gold hardware are enough to make serious collectors at least consider the investment. Lopez styles hers like a true going-out bag, with pointed-toe boots by Saint Laurent and nude, glitter-coated shirts.

If we're talking palette, this is the trendiest of Lopez's Birkin bags. Deep, rich brown was a designer-favorite shade across the fall 2024 runway collections (and the vintage stars like Hailey Bieber are pulling out of the archives lately). If the singer is coordinating her bags to the year's reigning Pantone swatches, expect to see a lighter, "mocha mousse" Birkin swinging from J.Lo's arm by January.

Jennifer Lopez's Caramel Crocodile Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez hit an October meeting carrying a caramel croc Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The second of Jennifer Lopez's four crocodile Birkin bags on this list comes in a rich, caramel brown. (Or turkey, when she's carrying it at Than. ,ksgiving.) It's a little less subtle of a neutral than her black and white croc bags, but it's just as valuable. Similar styles currently fetch around $55,000 on the luxury consignment market.

What's even more shocking than the price is the way she styles it. Lopez carries hers with a white button-down and flare jeans one day, destroyed denim and naked heels the next.

Jennifer Lopez's Black Croc Birkin Bag

Another of the most frequent Birkins to show up in Lopez's wardrobe: the black croc Birkin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are collectors would keep a glossy black croc Birkin 25, valued at up to $89,500 on some markets, under lock and key in a climate-controlled vault. And then there's Jennifer Lopez. The singer brought her black croc bag places I at least expect to see a five-figure designer purchase, like her business meetings where she paired it with a gray work dress. But she also found ways to style her collectible in completely unexpected ways, such as with jeans and blazers (as in the look above) or even with a flowy black sundress in the Hamptons. Only a woman house hunting for a Brentwood palace could turn this rare bag into a pseudo-beach bag. Respect.

Jennifer Lopez's Cargo Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez toted her Cargo Birkin bag on errands in early December. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez doesn't wear cargo pants, but she will carry a cargo bag. The Cargo Birkin—I apologize, the Birkin Cargo 25 Toile Goeland/Veau Swift Bag—is a newer addition to her wardrobe. She first carried it in May 2024 with her usual off-duty uniform: flare jeans, a fur-trimmed jacket, and her platform Uggs. The bag didn't materialize again until seven months later, when she paired it with Free People barrel jeans and a gauze top to hit the farmers market in December. (Again, outfit formula.)

It's no mistake that J.Lo is pairing her pocket-coated bag with more down-to-earth, utilitarian pieces. According to Christie's, Hermès began releasing its functionality-focused Cargo Birkins in 2020. They're outfitted with five extra outer pockets and, in some cases, a leather-lined cup holder. Lopez's 2024 edition doesn't appear to have that feature, but it does have the same amplified storage of the military pants that gave her fresh acquisition its name. My only remaining question: How many tubes of nude lip gloss can she squeeze into hers?

Jennifer Lopez's Himalayan Croc Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez carried her Hermès Himalaya bag throughout 2024, beginning with this fur coat look last February. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing Jennifer Lopez carrying her Himalayan Croc Birkin in the wild may as well grant you three wishes and good luck for all eternity. This bag is the crown jewel of her collection—or, in the words of luxury auction house Madison Avenue Couture, the "holy grail" of all Birkin styles.

Himalayan Birkins get their name from the way their exteriors—white Niloticus Crocodile skin that's hand-painted and dyed to an ombré smoky gray—resemble the frosty peaks of Mt. Everest. Each one is like a snowflake: No two Himalayan Birkins have the exact same dye pattern. Hermes released the first bag, a Kelly, made with this finish in the 1990s, per Sotheby's. It wasn't until the mid-2000s that the house offered its rare Himalayan finish on a Birkin bag. Now, they're made in extremely limited quantities and can fetch at least $100,000 at retail. Naturally, they're some of the most sought-after bags in the already-exclusive lineup.

Jennifer Lopez is at the peak of her loud luxury powers when she carries her Himalayan Birkin. Either it comes with an extra-oversize fur coat, like the look she wore in February 2024 for press in New York City, or monochromatic, blizzard white loungewear. (Nothing is more "rich-looking" than swinging a $500,000 handbag with a pair of well-loved sweatpants.) No one could call her white-on-white Birkin styling camouflage. This is a bag that refuses to blend in.