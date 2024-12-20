Jennifer Lopez Cozily Tackles Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Her New Hermès Kelly and a Classic Winter Coat

Nothing comes between her and her rare bags—especially not holiday errands.

Jennifer Lopez visits the Brentwood Country Mart wearing a wool coat with jeans and a mini birkin bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jennifer Lopez may have used her last-minute Christmas shopping trip to debut her on-brand Black Friday haul: her new (and extremely rare) Hermès Kelly bag.

Back in November, J.Lo spent the day after Thanksgiving on a Rodeo Drive Hermès shopping spree in pursuit of a navy crocodile-skin Kelly bag retailing for a reported $80,000. Weeks later, on Dec. 20, she toted a style that looked just like the bag in question on her stop by the Brentwood Country Mart. It featured the Kelly's tell-tale top-handle and narrow trapezium compartment that made it the favorite bag of its namesake, Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly.

Compared to Lopez's deep bench of Birkin bags, her (presumably) brand-new Kelly is smaller but no less luxurious. It also featured a small bit of customization: a blue Twilly scarf tied around the handle.

Jennifer Lopez goes christmas shopping in California wearing a wool coat and sneakers

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Brentwood Country Mart on Dec. 20 with her fresh Hermès Kelly on her arm.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez took a much more low-key approach to the rest of her outfit. In lieu of her bright leopard print coat and naked heels, she instead opted for a cozy, classic winter coat and a pair of baggy jeans. (From a far, they resembled the Free People pair she wore for another shopping trip in November.) Underneath, she layered on a cropped T-shirt, white sneakers, and her signature hoop earrings: the J.Lo essentials for a casual Friday.

