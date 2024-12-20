Jennifer Lopez Cozily Tackles Last-Minute Christmas Shopping With Her New Hermès Kelly and a Classic Winter Coat
Nothing comes between her and her rare bags—especially not holiday errands.
Jennifer Lopez may have used her last-minute Christmas shopping trip to debut her on-brand Black Friday haul: her new (and extremely rare) Hermès Kelly bag.
Back in November, J.Lo spent the day after Thanksgiving on a Rodeo Drive Hermès shopping spree in pursuit of a navy crocodile-skin Kelly bag retailing for a reported $80,000. Weeks later, on Dec. 20, she toted a style that looked just like the bag in question on her stop by the Brentwood Country Mart. It featured the Kelly's tell-tale top-handle and narrow trapezium compartment that made it the favorite bag of its namesake, Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly.
Compared to Lopez's deep bench of Birkin bags, her (presumably) brand-new Kelly is smaller but no less luxurious. It also featured a small bit of customization: a blue Twilly scarf tied around the handle.
Lopez took a much more low-key approach to the rest of her outfit. In lieu of her bright leopard print coat and naked heels, she instead opted for a cozy, classic winter coat and a pair of baggy jeans. (From a far, they resembled the Free People pair she wore for another shopping trip in November.) Underneath, she layered on a cropped T-shirt, white sneakers, and her signature hoop earrings: the J.Lo essentials for a casual Friday.
Lopez's shopping trip arrived five days before Christmas: the perfect time to pick up last-minute gifts and to drop her own hints for presents in orange boxes. If there's any bag she'll want to own in multiples, it's an Hermès Birkin or Kelly. (That said, her friends in Hollywood have other options to consider if loved ones can't get off the wait-list: Jennifer Lawrence has The Row's rare alligator bag, while Suki Waterhouse made the case for a chic Tory Burch tote.)
As for the rest of us? We can at least get cozy in the type of coat that can match her Kelly's regal energy.
Shop Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Classic Winter Coats
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Selena Gomez Frosts Herself in a Second Engagement Manicure
The billionaire just debuted a sugary sweet new shade.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Anne Once Shocked a Christmas Day Crowd With Her Brusque Comment to a Fan
Legendary photographer Arthur Edwards shared the hilarious holiday memory.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Don’t Panic—Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is Here to Save Your Beauty Gift List
Dyson’s Supersonic hairdryer, Charlotte Tilbury skin-care sets, and more are all on sale.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Starts Her Own Tory Burch Renaissance With an Unexpectedly Styled Tote
Even rock stars need functional tote bags.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Casually Carries The Row's Ultra-Rare $33,000 Alligator Bag to Dinner
The actor somehow managed to get her hands on a very exclusive design.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Elle Fanning Knows Exactly How to Own the 'A Complete Unknown' Red Carpet Circuit
Stylist Samantha McMillen explains.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's Shearling-Lined Ski Jacket Is the Little Black Dress of Her Winter Coat Collection
It's the winter coat I've always wanted.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Winterizes Her Burgundy Leather Corset Dress With a Matching Mock Neck Top
The beauty mogul can't get enough of winter's top color trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Toasts Her 35th Birthday in a Little Black Balmain Dress and $36,000 Diamond Earrings
It's very 'Reputation'-coded.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Takes a 46th Birthday Stroll Topping Her Personal Style Greatest Hits With a Gold Statement Accessory
It's characteristically low-key and easy to copy.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Amal Clooney Sunbathes in Micro-Jorts, a Boho-Chic Bracelet Bag, and Controversial Shoes in Saint Tropez
Her south of France style is unmatched.
By Hanna Lustig Published