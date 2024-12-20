Jennifer Lopez may have used her last-minute Christmas shopping trip to debut her on-brand Black Friday haul: her new (and extremely rare) Hermès Kelly bag.

Back in November, J.Lo spent the day after Thanksgiving on a Rodeo Drive Hermès shopping spree in pursuit of a navy crocodile-skin Kelly bag retailing for a reported $80,000. Weeks later, on Dec. 20, she toted a style that looked just like the bag in question on her stop by the Brentwood Country Mart. It featured the Kelly's tell-tale top-handle and narrow trapezium compartment that made it the favorite bag of its namesake, Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly.

Compared to Lopez's deep bench of Birkin bags, her (presumably) brand-new Kelly is smaller but no less luxurious. It also featured a small bit of customization: a blue Twilly scarf tied around the handle.

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Brentwood Country Mart on Dec. 20 with her fresh Hermès Kelly on her arm. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez took a much more low-key approach to the rest of her outfit. In lieu of her bright leopard print coat and naked heels, she instead opted for a cozy, classic winter coat and a pair of baggy jeans. (From a far, they resembled the Free People pair she wore for another shopping trip in November.) Underneath, she layered on a cropped T-shirt, white sneakers, and her signature hoop earrings: the J.Lo essentials for a casual Friday.

Mango Marbled Knitted Cotton Coat $99.99 at Mango

Alo Yoga Alosoft Crop Finesse Short Sleeve $68 at Alo Yoga

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 at Free People

Lopez's shopping trip arrived five days before Christmas: the perfect time to pick up last-minute gifts and to drop her own hints for presents in orange boxes. If there's any bag she'll want to own in multiples, it's an Hermès Birkin or Kelly. (That said, her friends in Hollywood have other options to consider if loved ones can't get off the wait-list: Jennifer Lawrence has The Row's rare alligator bag, while Suki Waterhouse made the case for a chic Tory Burch tote.)

As for the rest of us? We can at least get cozy in the type of coat that can match her Kelly's regal energy.

Shop Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Classic Winter Coats

J.Crew Daphne Topcoat in Italian Boiled Wool $267.99 at J.Crew

