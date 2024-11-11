Jennifer Lopez Samples the Pants Trend London Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
The perfect alternative.
When it comes to trends, I often look to London's fashion scene to validate my thoughts on what's worth buying into and what's not. In the stylish metropolis, one pants trend is always in flux when autumn temperatures arrive: striped utility pants. Sure, well-dressed inhabitants frequent classic jeans (even the skinny-leg kind) too, but to break up their wardrobes this time of year, they tend to turn to striped bottoms.
In a surprising turn of events, another highly respected person in the fashion world is also a fan of the style, and she's stationed far from England's capital city. On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles wearing none other than a pair of striped, wide-leg utility pants. Unlike London fashion girls, who more often than not style theirs with chunky boots or sneakers, Lopez paired her low-rise pair with her signature platform heels, this time in white. To finish off the look, she added a simple white fitted turtleneck, oversize sunglasses, and a black Dior Lady bag.
On Jennifer Lopez: Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag ($5500)
With Lopez on board with this trend, it's only expected to grow in popularity, spreading far beyond L.A. and London. When it does, be ready. Scroll down to shop some of the best striped utility pants on the market this fall.
Shop striped utility pants:
This article was originally published on WhoWhatWear
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor at Who What Wear who specializes in trend and brand discovery in addition to reporting on fashion news, celebrity style, and happenings in the market, from sales to new arrivals. She currently produces two monthly columns, Ways to Wear, where she hand selects an off-the-moment trend and styles it in multiple ways, and Let's Get a Room, where she heads to stores around NYC and styles looks from their dressing rooms. Whenever possible, she reports on her favorite thing, Formula One, exploring the growing connection between the sport and fashion.
