Jennifer Lopez Samples the Pants Trend London Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans

When it comes to trends, I often look to London's fashion scene to validate my thoughts on what's worth buying into and what's not. In the stylish metropolis, one pants trend is always in flux when autumn temperatures arrive: striped utility pants. Sure, well-dressed inhabitants frequent classic jeans (even the skinny-leg kind) too, but to break up their wardrobes this time of year, they tend to turn to striped bottoms.

 @camillecharriere wearing a black leather jacket, cream sweater, and striped cargo pants in a field.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

In a surprising turn of events, another highly respected person in the fashion world is also a fan of the style, and she's stationed far from England's capital city. On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving Nobu in Los Angeles wearing none other than a pair of striped, wide-leg utility pants. Unlike London fashion girls, who more often than not style theirs with chunky boots or sneakers, Lopez paired her low-rise pair with her signature platform heels, this time in white. To finish off the look, she added a simple white fitted turtleneck, oversize sunglasses, and a black Dior Lady bag.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Jennifer Lopez is seen on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag ($5500)

Dior, Mini Lady Dior Bag
Dior
Mini Lady Dior Bag

With Lopez on board with this trend, it's only expected to grow in popularity, spreading far beyond L.A. and London. When it does, be ready. Scroll down to shop some of the best striped utility pants on the market this fall.

Shop striped utility pants:

Diana Denim Utility Pant
Ena Pelly
Diana Denim Utility Pant

Mitchell Striped Low-Rise Jeans
NILI LOTAN
Mitchell Striped Low-Rise Jeans

Asos Design Dad Jeans in Blue Stripe
ASOS DESIGN
Dad Jeans in Blue Stripe

Topshop High Rise Baggy Jeans in Beige Stripe
Topshop
High Rise Baggy Jeans in Beige Stripe

Stripe Out Cargo Pants
EDIKTED
Stripe Out Cargo Pants

Topshop Straight Leg Striped Pants in Blue
Topshop
Straight Leg Striped Pants in Blue

Kathy Stripe High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
VERO MODA
Kathy Stripe High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

