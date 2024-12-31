Jennifer Lopez Goes Western-Chic in a Custom Cowboy Hat and Chanel Earrings
The singer's shopping trip at an iconic Aspen store apparently turned into an impromptu A-list celebrity happy hour.
While spending time in Aspen, Colorado this weekend, Jennifer Lopez pulled off a feat of vacationing goals when she managed to engage in quality family time, high-end shopping, and A-list socializing simultaneously.
The impressive trifecta of vacation memory-making came Friday evening, when the Unstoppable actress was spotted on an outing to western apparel store/Aspen celebrity hot spot Kemo Sabe. According to the Daily Mail, Lopez was out shopping with her 16-year-old child, Emme when she apparently ran into another famous patron at the store—Kevin Costner.
Lopez and the Yellowstone actor were seen sharing a drink at the store's bar, where Oliver Hudson reportedly played bartender for them.
For the shopping trip, Lopez looked like the definition of cozy comfort in a black Moncler Grenoble Hand-Embroidered Alpaca & Wool Polo Neck Jumper that retails for $1,740. She accessorized the sweater with a pair of Chanel CC earrings and a casual top knot that fit easily under Kemo Sabe's iconic cowboy hats, which the singer was photographed trying on during the outing.
Speaking of Kemo Sabe's iconic cowboy hats, Lopez was seen wearing her own custom Stetson 20X Gus hat from the store during the shopping excursion.
Retailing for $750, Kemo Sabe's 20X Gus Hat is an Aspen classic, handmade in the United States from high-quality 20X quality beaver fur felt and featuring a Gus crown. Even what you can't see on the Stetson is luxe, down to its interior leather sweatband and black silk lining (which, the store's website notes, is unique to Stetson 20X hats).
Lopez customized her Kemo Sabe Stetson with a shaft of turquoise and a black feather, according to the Daily Mail.
The Kemo Sabe shopping trip/impromptu celebrity happy hour came amid what's been an utterly luxurious Christmas vacation for Lopez and her family.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
In addition to the amazing family photos she's shared to Instagram, Lopez has been seen out and about all over Aspen and showing of a winter wardrobe full of expensive Fair Isle sweaters and chunky winter boots.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
