WARNING: The following story contains scenes that may cause flash-backs to middle school dances. Viewer desecration is advised.

While most people associate Christmastime with songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Jingle Bell Rock," Jennifer Lopez's holiday celebrations brought a very different classic to mind: "Low" by Flo Rida.

The singer was photographed on Dec. 25 grabbing lunch at the White House restaurant in Aspen with her family, including kids Max and Emme Muñiz and sister, Lynda. In terms of designers, the meal was equally well-attended, with Lopez sporting separates from Chanel, Dior, and Brunello Cucinelli.

Jennifer Lopez wore a fur-lined parka and matching yeti boots on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her holiday ensemble was more functional than festive (unlike the red Christmas dress she wore earlier in the week), featuring ample amounts of plush animal fur.

Dressing for the frigid Colorado temps, she wore Nicole Benisti's Chelsea Fur Trimmed Parka, styled with matching fox fur snow boots from Brunello Cucinelli. The fluffy, yeti-style footwear was glaringly familiar to anyone who attended a school dance during the mid-2000s.

Nicole Benisti Chelsea Shearling Trimmed Parka $1,668 at Nicole Benisti

Additional layers included: a white turtleneck, black trousers, and a $4,100 cable knit sweater from Chanel. The only fashion-first aspect of her weather-proof look was her handbag. Lopez carried a mini-sized Lady Dior in matte black—a designer item she's previously worn with Princess Diana-inspired looks (it was re-named for the late royal in 1996).

Judging by Lopez's Christmas Eve look, latte-colored fur was a theme of the holiday. On Dec. 24, she styled Apple Bottom baggy jeans with a red flannel and a massive faux fur coat from Coach x Schott N.Y.C.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Christmas Eve, she went cozy again, in a fur coat and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Flo Rida is stuck in your head the rest of the day, you have J.Lo to thank.