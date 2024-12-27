Jennifer Lopez Wears a Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Sweater and Her Favorite $1,395 Boots in Aspen

While the rest of us were exchanging gifts from Marshall's and eating family-sized Costco pumpkin pies, Jennifer Lopez was enjoying a luxurious Christmas vacation in the snowy hills of Aspen. Like any good one-percenter, her outfit was equally lavish, with the pop star dressed head-to-toe in designer winter wear.

Saying true to the city's après-ski aesthetic, Lopez's Colorado excursion has been marked by expensive Fair Isle sweaters, loose-fit denim, and chunky, snow-proof boots. On Dec. 26, she continued that pattern, wearing a smattering of cozy basics for a post-holiday outing.

Latte in hand, she was photographed out with her kids wearing an oversized cardigan from Polo Ralph Lauren. Maximizing her outfit's insulating capabilities, Lopez layered the statement knit over a white turtleneck sweater. Her denim of the day was baggy in shape and featured a unique seam detailing down the front, for added interest.

Jennifer Lopez wears a Fair Isle cardigan from Polo Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aelfric Eden Fringe Patchwork Loose Jeans $69.95 at Aelfric Eden

She finalized her day-after-Christmas 'fit with a few well-chosen J.Lo staples. She wore '70s-inspired, square-frame sunglasses (a shape she returns to again and again) and her favorite platform boots. Though Ugg-like in appearance, her camel-colored suede boots are actually from edgy-cool fashion brand R13.

She coordinated with daughter Emme Muñiz, who wore a gray style from Celine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's outfit coordinated perfectly with her daughter Emme Muñiz, who wore a charcoal gray Fair Isle sweater from Celine. The classic print has been trending among the Hollywood set in preparation for the holiday season.

Just last week, Sydney Sweeney wore a Celine sweater of her own, printed with a design that was nearly identical to Lopez's. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner styled a Western version for her Architectural Digest home decor tour, pairing it likewise with jeans.

Sydney Sweeney styles a Fair Isle sweater with a leather bomber jacket and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These sweaters are truly the gift that keep on giving.

