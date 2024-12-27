Jennifer Lopez Wears a Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Sweater and Her Favorite $1,395 Boots in Aspen
Hollywood's Fair Isle obsession continues...
While the rest of us were exchanging gifts from Marshall's and eating family-sized Costco pumpkin pies, Jennifer Lopez was enjoying a luxurious Christmas vacation in the snowy hills of Aspen. Like any good one-percenter, her outfit was equally lavish, with the pop star dressed head-to-toe in designer winter wear.
Saying true to the city's après-ski aesthetic, Lopez's Colorado excursion has been marked by expensive Fair Isle sweaters, loose-fit denim, and chunky, snow-proof boots. On Dec. 26, she continued that pattern, wearing a smattering of cozy basics for a post-holiday outing.
Latte in hand, she was photographed out with her kids wearing an oversized cardigan from Polo Ralph Lauren. Maximizing her outfit's insulating capabilities, Lopez layered the statement knit over a white turtleneck sweater. Her denim of the day was baggy in shape and featured a unique seam detailing down the front, for added interest.
She finalized her day-after-Christmas 'fit with a few well-chosen J.Lo staples. She wore '70s-inspired, square-frame sunglasses (a shape she returns to again and again) and her favorite platform boots. Though Ugg-like in appearance, her camel-colored suede boots are actually from edgy-cool fashion brand R13.
Lopez's outfit coordinated perfectly with her daughter Emme Muñiz, who wore a charcoal gray Fair Isle sweater from Celine. The classic print has been trending among the Hollywood set in preparation for the holiday season.
Just last week, Sydney Sweeney wore a Celine sweater of her own, printed with a design that was nearly identical to Lopez's. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner styled a Western version for her Architectural Digest home decor tour, pairing it likewise with jeans.
These sweaters are truly the gift that keep on giving.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
