Julia Roberts in Gucci Is, Wow

An immaculately tailored suit has always been part of Julia Roberts's signature style with the help of her loyal stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who excels in selecting effortless classics for one of America's most beloved stars. Her formula is simple: embrace neutral hues, or in this case, a monochromatic look, and lean into the power of a great accessory. And well, she's done it again, wowing us all in a very sleek blush-colored '60s-esque short suit number and bedazzled pump pairing from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 collection while attending the Leave The World Behind special screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London. The super leggy look was part Sabato De Sarno's first collection as creative director with the house, where he's already reinventing some of the house's nearest and dearest classics.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gucci has been a mainstay for Roberts on her London tour, but this look may have been the best one yet, thanks in part to her sparkle-laden pumps that are giving us all of the holiday cheer we need to get through the mid-week hump. "Almost every designer has their take on shine," noted Diego Abba of Italist in a recent interview on the biggest footwear trends of the season, but Sabato's is especially iconic for this pair's paillette handiwork and grey silk satin fabrication that makes the pointed toe pump leave such a lasting impression.

Robert's exact suit and pumps aren't out just yet— you'll have to put it on your 2024 wishlist, but there are plenty of similar options to tide you over. And if you're thinking of recreating this look for the season, follow Robert's lead with a great-fitting suit in a neutral hue you'll reach for again and again. If you're investing in a short or skirt suit in the colder season, consider popping on a tight for some insulation. And while there will always be some variations in proportions and fits, Abba notes suit styles ultimately don't change much season-after-season. If you invest in a great one, you'll likely have it for years.