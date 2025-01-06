I can't get enough of what Mikey Madison and stylist Jamie Mizrahi have been creating for the Anora star's red carpet outfits. From the goddess-draped Fendi gown she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival to the red acrylic nail-covered Schiaparelli gown for an Anora premiere (I'm still drooling over this one), Madison and Mizrahi have been serving up Old Hollywood glam that feels both fresh and true to Madison's down-to-earth self. Her latest appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards only continues her hot streak of killer red carpet looks.

For her first Golden Globes 2025 red carpet appearance, Madison donned a custom strapless gown by Bottega Veneta that featured gold scale-like enamel sequins, which was very on theme for the awards ceremony.

Madison wore a dazzling gold gown by Bottega Veneta for her first Golden Globes appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Working with Mizrahi, whose A-list clientele includes Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, Madison's worn some of the biggest fashion houses in the past including Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and more. So it only makes sense the duo turned to another major name for the big night. (And, in a custom piece by creative director Matthieu Blazy, in one of his final pieces before departing for Chanel's top job.)

On the beauty front, Madison kept her glam simple with a soft pink lip and shimmery lids with her hair swept off her shoulders in waves.

Madison opted for soft glam to complement her golden look with pink blush and lipstick and sweeping waves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison's Golden Globes ensemble serves as another reminder of the star's penchant for timeless style rather than of-the-moment trends. Even with her last red carpet appearance, she dished up her now-signature elegance in a ruffled J.W. Anderson dress and strappy Ferragamo pumps at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon in December 2024.

This pretty pink number, and Madison's Bottega Golden Globes gown, are right on par for the star, according to Mizrahi. "I find Mikey's kind of gravitated towards more of a neutral, timeless palette—blacks, whites, creams, reds—really kind of sticking in that Old Hollywood [vein]," Mizrahi previously told Marie Claire. "Simple silhouettes, nothing too elaborate."

Madison in a baby pink JW Anderson gown at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon on December 17, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her breakout role in Anora. It's a tough category to beat—Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Amy Adams, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Demi Moore are also up for the award. Win or lose, Madison's look is one of the biggest winners of the night.