Demi Moore Reclaims Her Cannes Film Festival Crown in a Polka Dot Jacquemus Dress
She's already a jury member to watch.
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has only just begun, but France's early-summer forecast is already testing VIP guests. Luckily, Demi Moore came prepared before the opening ceremony on May 12. Actually, the unruly breeze helped flaunt the 3D features on her custom polka-dot dress from Jacquemus.
Demi Moore will be in full French Riviera fashion mode longer than most actors: She's joining Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao, and more film giants on the festival's jury. After posing with her fellow jurors, Moore gave Look 69 from Jacquemus's Fall 2026 collection the solo shots it deserved. Stylist Brad Goreski dressed The Substance star in a strapless, little white dress made for maximalists.
Primary colors—red, yellow, blue, and black—covered the belted bodice, billowy skirt, and peplum, ankle-grazing hem like perfectly-splattered paint. Perhaps Simon Jacquemus was inspired by the 1960s pop-art movement. The occasional wired dot bounced away from the LWD's silhouette, evoking the era's palette of bold colors and art pop prints.
Moore's $1,690, Small Valérie Bag—and its magnetic gold, fold-over closure—was literally cut from the same polka-dotted cloth as her daytime dress. To finish, Moore added stark white cat-eye sunglasses from Morgenthal Frederics and Jacquemus's python-printed Tourni Pumps.
Jacquemus is a relatively new French fashion house in Moore's red carpet rotation. But it's no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival as a whole. The creative director's larger-than-life sun hats have been a seaside staple since the 2017 ceremony. That same year, Kendall Jenner wore a face-shielding, raffia rendition on a yacht just beyond the festival's iconic theater staircase.
Anya Taylor-Joy picked up where Jenner left off in 2024, with not one, but two massive Jacquemus sun hats. On May 14, she draped the label's supersized sun hat (the same bow-tied style seen on Jenner) effortlessly behind her head. The Queen's Gambit actor's semi-sheer LWD also came from Jacquemus.
A few premieres later, Bella Hadid returned to Cannes in a cut-out heavy LWD, a color-pop handbag, and shield sunglasses, all from Jacquemus.
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There's a lot more of Demi Moore and Jacquemus looks where today's opener came from. And don't just watch the red carpet for sightings—the celebrity-beloved Hôtel Martinez is historically the backdrop for some of the festival's best outfits.
Shop Little White Dresses Inspired by Demi Moore
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.