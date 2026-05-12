The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has only just begun, but France's early-summer forecast is already testing VIP guests. Luckily, Demi Moore came prepared before the opening ceremony on May 12. Actually, the unruly breeze helped flaunt the 3D features on her custom polka-dot dress from Jacquemus.

Demi Moore will be in full French Riviera fashion mode longer than most actors: She's joining Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao, and more film giants on the festival's jury. After posing with her fellow jurors, Moore gave Look 69 from Jacquemus's Fall 2026 collection the solo shots it deserved. Stylist Brad Goreski dressed The Substance star in a strapless, little white dress made for maximalists.

Demi Moore was all smiles at the 2026 Cannes FIlm Festival in a polka-dotted Jacquemus dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primary colors—red, yellow, blue, and black—covered the belted bodice, billowy skirt, and peplum, ankle-grazing hem like perfectly-splattered paint. Perhaps Simon Jacquemus was inspired by the 1960s pop-art movement. The occasional wired dot bounced away from the LWD's silhouette, evoking the era's palette of bold colors and art pop prints.

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A model wore Moore's polka-dot dress on the Jacquemus Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Moore's $1,690, Small Valérie Bag—and its magnetic gold, fold-over closure—was literally cut from the same polka-dotted cloth as her daytime dress. To finish, Moore added stark white cat-eye sunglasses from Morgenthal Frederics and Jacquemus's python-printed Tourni Pumps.

Jacquemus is a relatively new French fashion house in Moore's red carpet rotation. But it's no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival as a whole. The creative director's larger-than-life sun hats have been a seaside staple since the 2017 ceremony. That same year, Kendall Jenner wore a face-shielding, raffia rendition on a yacht just beyond the festival's iconic theater staircase.

Anya Taylor-Joy picked up where Jenner left off in 2024, with not one, but two massive Jacquemus sun hats. On May 14, she draped the label's supersized sun hat (the same bow-tied style seen on Jenner) effortlessly behind her head. The Queen's Gambit actor's semi-sheer LWD also came from Jacquemus.

A few premieres later, Bella Hadid returned to Cannes in a cut-out heavy LWD, a color-pop handbag, and shield sunglasses, all from Jacquemus.

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Anya Taylor-Joy wore nonstop Jacquemus at Cannes in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lot more of Demi Moore and Jacquemus looks where today's opener came from. And don't just watch the red carpet for sightings—the celebrity-beloved Hôtel Martinez is historically the backdrop for some of the festival's best outfits.

Shop Little White Dresses Inspired by Demi Moore

TOPICS Demi Moore