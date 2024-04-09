Kaia Gerber Color-Coordinates Her '90s-Inspired Spring Outfits With the Eclipse

The model changed from casual navy blue into a pop of periwinkle.

The model paired her eclipse glasses with a '90s-inspired look.
By Julia Gray
published

The stars were out to watch the sun during April 8's solar eclipse. Reese Witherspoon wore a fluffy turquoise robe jacket. Lorde dressed in neon yellow. But few did solar eclipse fashion like Kaia Gerber and her series of '90s-inspired spring outfits.

The model was spotted out and about in New York City, peering up at the sky through her paper eclipse glasses. Gerber's rectangular blue shades paired nicely with her casual, yet elevated "groutfit" (that is, an all-gray outfit). She wore a light grey, boat-neck long-sleeve cropped tee and a mid-rise, midi-length dark grey pencil skirt. Gerber completed the look with a pair of silver, satin kitten heels and her shiny gold Cartier Panthère watch, layered on top of her sleeve.

Gerber's rectangular blue shades paired nicely with her casual, yet elevated "groutfit."

Later that evening, when the sun went down and the eclipse had ended, Gerber changed into something a little brighter. As a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wore a strapless periwinkle midi dress, streamlined like her earlier ensemble, paired with the same silver heels.

Gerber kept the accessories and styling simple as well, with shiny gold earrings peeking out from her lightly teased hair. For makeup, she wore a glossy brown lip and subtle aqua eyeshadow brushed around her inner corners.

Gerber's late-night number called to mind the pale purple Miss Congeniality dress circa 2000.

Gerber has been showing off her impeccable off-duty style in recent weeks, rocking oversized trench coats and soccer shoes as city shoes. For the most part, Gerber's street style remains firmly in the present—Sambas, yoga pants, Birkenstocks, the designer handbag du jour—but yesterday's wardrobe was slightly more retro. Her eclipse-viewing look was fit for a '90s supermodel (her mom is Cindy Crawford, after all), and her late-night number called to mind the pale purple Miss Congeniality dress circa 2000 (you know the one).

Gerber likely worked with her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, on her celestial event-coded outfits. However, the pair hasn't yet shared exactly where they sourced yesterday's gray-on-gray (and navy) outfits. For now, scroll down to shop pieces inspired by Gerber's solar eclipse looks—minus the glasses.

Julia Gray
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.

