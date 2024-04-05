Kaia Gerber Wears Soccer Shoes With Her Spring Coat—and It Works

Kaia Gerber is the queen of casual dressing, and she has her tried-and-true off-duty model uniform down to a science. She even told Vogue UK back in 2021, "I’m not afraid of repeating outfits." This week, she proved her fashion formula works every time.

Earlier this week, Gerber arrived at New York City's JFK airport in a travel outfit consisting of 2024's It-sneakers (the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s), wide-leg trousers, a trench coat , sunglasses, and her silver Apple AirPods Max headphones. Yesterday, she repeated the outfit equation while walking around her neighborhood, but swapped in a few new items.

She picked the same outfit, but in a "different font," as they say, opting for an ink navy oversized coat, black bootcut pants, and a pair of oval-framed glasses. The only repeat piece? Her trusty silver AirPod Maxes. But the stars of the show were on her feet. Gerber proved that soccer cleats aren't just for the field, stomping around the city in a pair of as-yet unreleased Nike x Bode sneakers from Bode's Fall 2024 collection.

Kaia Gerber is at the forefront of the soccer-shoes-as-city-shoes trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Cool girls, models, cool-girl models love to remix soccer shoes into their wardrobes, like the Adidas Sambas. (Gerber owns a black-and-white pair). Sportier styles are a rising trend with Gerber at the forefront. Dua Lipa has also worn team jerseys and athletic shoes off-duty; in fashion month street style, editors and stylists have also championed a cleat trend, per Vogue.

This week isn't the first time Gerber has turned to sporty transitional weather staples. Over the past few months, various versions of this classic look have dominated her street-style shots. Long jackets in black, brown, and beige; those aforementioned Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s but in red-white-and-blue and yellow-and-black; Sambas; oval sunnies from Khaite and Thistles; and big silver headphones from Apple and Beats by Dre.

The sun is finally starting to shine again, and as the weather warms up, so will Gerber's wardrobe. Her spring/summer casual clothes tend toward athleisure—tennis skirts, leggings, bike shorts, cropped sweatshirts, and sports bras as tops. Maybe the soccer shoes will make their way into Gerber's year-round wardrobe.

Scroll to shop pieces inspired by Gerber's off-duty look, below.

